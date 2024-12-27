Snowfall Brings Cheer to Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chenab Valley Amid Western Disturbance

Fresh snowfall from the hills to the plains has brought cheer to the people’s faces. Weather experts note that the western disturbances, earlier predicted, seem to be more intense than expected.

Chillai Kalan, the harshest winter period in Kashmir, began a few days ago, bringing extreme bone-chilling cold, especially during the mornings and evenings. However, the dry spell finally ended, and snowfall commenced this afternoon in Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chenab Valley, bringing much-needed relief to locals and joy to tourists.

The prolonged dry spell had caused water sources such as ponds and dug wells to dry up, while the severe cold had adversely affected people’s health. The snowfall has brought a sense of hope and respite to residents, addressing both water scarcity and the harsh effects of the freezing weather.

People are enjoying the falling snowflakes and expressing gratitude for this much-awaited gift.

Local resident Majeed said, "Thank God he listened to us, and it snowed. Earlier there was dry cold here; now the situation has changed due to snowfall. I hope the administration will be alert and will clear the roads soon and take care of electricity and water supplies."

However, snowfall also brings some challenges. Authorities have been forced to close traffic on the Mughal Road, Sinthan Kishtwar Road, Srinagar Ladakh Road, and several border area roads due to snow and slippery conditions.

Traffic on the Jammu-Kashmir highway is still moving, but at a very slow pace as vehicles face slippery conditions. Men and machinery are deployed in these areas to clear the roads.

Earlier, the weather department had predicted snowfall in some areas of South Kashmir and the Chenab Valley, but it seems the western disturbance is stronger than expected. Snow has fallen from the plains to the hills in all parts of Kashmir.

A weather expert commented, “The ongoing active Western Disturbance appears to be more intense than initially expected by weather models. Based on current ground observations and future forecasts, significant snowfall is expected in a few higher altitudes, with accumulations ranging between 12 and 18 inches.

Some plains in South Kashmir may also record good snowfall, with varying accumulations across areas.”

This weather system is expected to remain active until tomorrow afternoon. However, it is important to note that rain and snowfall will not be continuous throughout this period. Intermittent breaks are expected, and some areas may see weather improvements late this evening.