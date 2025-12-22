Snowfall Hits Kashmir, Ends Dry Spell; Roads Closed, Flights Cancelled

Snowfall across Kashmir’s higher reaches has effectively ended a nearly two-month-long dry spell, coinciding with the start of Chillai Kalan, the region’s harshest 40-day winter phase. The arrival of snow has impacted the region in several key ways, including tourism revival, economic relief, health and environmental benefits, and a boost to agriculture and horticulture. However, it has also caused travel disruptions at several places across Kashmir.

Over the past 48 hours, the Kashmir Valley has witnessed moderate snowfall in hilly areas, including popular tourist destinations, along with rain in the plains. This has ended the prolonged dry spell and cleared smog and fog, helping improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) from hazardous levels to the “good” category.

Popular hill stations such as Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam recorded approximately 5 to 18 inches of snowfall. This has revitalized hopes for a strong festive year-end season, attracting hundreds of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations and enabling the resumption of winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding.

The snowfall is being seen as a “game-changer” for the winter season, which had been struggling due to the dry weather. Stakeholders expect a major surge in tourist arrivals for Christmas and New Year’s Eve as destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg transform into winter wonderlands.

Local stakeholders and businesses, previously concerned about low hotel occupancy of just 15–20 per cent during the dry spell, have welcomed the snowfall. Small tourism-related traders such as sledge pullers, snow-bike operators, pony owners, and local shopkeepers see the snow as a vital boost for sustainable livelihoods and winter tourism.

The snowfall also provided relief from prolonged “dry cold” conditions that had intensified respiratory ailments such as coughs and colds. It cleared smog and pollutants while replenishing critical water sources that had depleted during the extended dry period.

While people across Kashmir and Ladakh celebrated the snowfall, the weather also led to the closure of several major routes, including the Srinagar-Leh (SSG) Highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan–Kishtwar Road, and the Bandipora–Gurez Road due to slippery conditions. Additionally, around 15 flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport because of inclement weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that light to moderate rain and snowfall will continue across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, with heavier accumulation expected in higher reaches, which is much needed for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. From tomorrow until the 29th, weather conditions are expected to remain dry. However, another western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir on the 29th, the IMD said.