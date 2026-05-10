Social justice, women's safety and corruption-free governance: What Vijay promised in his first address as Tamil Nadu CM - Key quotes

Tamil Nadu CM oath: A new era in Tamil Nadu politics began as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister. Following the administration of the oath, the actor-turned-politician, in his address, stated that "this is a new beginning."

As he began speaking, the venue of the ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai erupted in cheers.

"This is a new beginning. A new era of real, secular, social justice starts now," he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Six-decade Dravidian parties' dominance ends in Tamil Nadu: Vijay takes oath as CM with 9 cabinet ministers

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's address - Key highlights

Vijay, in his first speech as the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu CM, said that he wants to take the state forward with "honesty and determination."

"Tamil Nadu is facing a debt of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore. Only after entering the administration can one truly understand the situation and the challenges before us. But I want to take Tamil Nadu forward with honesty and determination," he said.

The Tamil Nadu CM also assured that women's safety will be the top priority of the government.

"I assure every woman in this state that their safety will be a top priority, and immediate action will be taken against crimes targeting women," he emphasised.

He further stated that the government will work to rescue and rehabilitate the citizens affected by drugs.

"Those affected by drugs will not be abandoned. We will work to rescue and rehabilitate them and build a healthier society," he added.

Assuring action against corrupt practices, he continued, "I promise the people of Tamil Nadu that I will never misuse even a single rupee of public money. I have not entered politics for wealth, and all of you know that very well. I will never allow corruption or permit anyone to make money through corrupt practices. This government will belong to the people, and together we will build a stronger and better Tamil Nadu."

Vijay also promised that he will release a white paper to the people after a thorough review.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu elaborated, "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do."

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government," he said.

A special word of thanks to the little friends who call me 'Vijay Mama.' It is because of them that all of this has happened.

"I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident, this Vijay Mama will always be there for you," he said.

The TVK chief also signed the first set of documents after taking the oath of Tamil Nadu CM, which gave nod to 200 units of free power supply and Special Task Forces to tackle drugs and ensure women's safety.

Tamil Nadu election result 2026

The 2026 Tamil Nadu elections registered an unprecedented mandate for Vijay. While TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, it was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power.

However, Vijay could not attain a majority on its own and was subsequently offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2), and IUML (2).

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'Will never allow anyone to make money through corrupt practices': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay