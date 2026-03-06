Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024271https://zeenews.india.com/india/social-media-ban-karnataka-children-below-16-years-will-be-restricted-from-using-several-mobile-apps-says-cm-siddaramaiah-3024271.html
NewsIndiaSocial media ban Karnataka: Children below 16 years will be restricted from using several mobile apps, says CM Siddaramaiah
SOCIAL MEDIA BAN KARNATAKA

Social media ban Karnataka: Children below 16 years will be restricted from using several mobile apps, says CM Siddaramaiah

Social media ban Karnataka: The Karnataka government on March 6 has banned social media use for children below the age of 16, citing growing concerns about the impact of excessive mobile phone use on young minds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Social media ban Karnataka: Children below 16 years will be restricted from using several mobile apps, says CM SiddaramaiahImage credit: Representative/freepik

Social media ban Karnataka: The Karnataka government on March 6 has banned social media use for children below the age of 16, citing growing concerns about the impact of excessive mobile phone use on young minds. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while presenting the state budget at the Vidhana Soudha. He said the move is aimed at protecting children from the negative effects of rising mobile phone and social media use. According to the government, the policy is intended to reduce digital distractions and encourage healthier habits among students.

The issue of children spending long hours on smartphones has been a growing concern among educators and parents. Many experts say excessive social media use can affect children’s concentration, sleep patterns, and mental well-being. It can also reduce the time spent on studies, physical activity, and face-to-face interaction with family and friends.

Earlier, on February 26, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the government had been considering this ban for a long time. He had said that the final decision would be taken after consultations with students, parents, and experts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bangarappa also highlighted the role of parents in addressing the problem. According to him, many parents hand over mobile phones to keep children occupied, which has increased their exposure to social media and online distractions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah, Hardik help India survive Bethell's blaze, set up T20 WC final vs NZ
men tshirts
Comfortable Men T-Shirts To Explore On Myntra
Iran missile attack
Iran fires missile at Turkey: Will Erdogan join the US-led war against Tehran?
bracelet styles
Stylish Bracelets For Everyday Fashion For Men
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ advances release to March 19, 2026
MS Dhoni
Dhoni, Rohit share warm hug during IND vs ENG T20 WC 2026 semi-final - WATCH
iran us war
Jurisdictional realities: The sinking in Sri Lankan waters
Thalapathy Vijay divorce
Vijay and Trisha attend Kalpathi Suresh’s son’s wedding reception together
men shirts
Smart Casual Men Shirts To Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
Abu Dhabi airport
UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | VIRAL VIDEO