Social media ban Karnataka: Children below 16 years will be restricted from using several mobile apps, says CM Siddaramaiah

Social media ban Karnataka: The Karnataka government on March 6 has banned social media use for children below the age of 16, citing growing concerns about the impact of excessive mobile phone use on young minds. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while presenting the state budget at the Vidhana Soudha. He said the move is aimed at protecting children from the negative effects of rising mobile phone and social media use. According to the government, the policy is intended to reduce digital distractions and encourage healthier habits among students.

The issue of children spending long hours on smartphones has been a growing concern among educators and parents. Many experts say excessive social media use can affect children’s concentration, sleep patterns, and mental well-being. It can also reduce the time spent on studies, physical activity, and face-to-face interaction with family and friends.

Earlier, on February 26, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the government had been considering this ban for a long time. He had said that the final decision would be taken after consultations with students, parents, and experts.

Bangarappa also highlighted the role of parents in addressing the problem. According to him, many parents hand over mobile phones to keep children occupied, which has increased their exposure to social media and online distractions.