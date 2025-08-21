Social Media Chat Reveals Confession In Gujarat Student Murder Case
Police investigation into the fatal stabbing of a Class 10 student in Ahmedabad has revealed an Instagram chat where the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. T
Trending Photos
Police investigation into the fatal stabbing of a Class 10 student in Ahmedabad has revealed an Instagram chat where the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. T
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement