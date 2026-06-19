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  • /Social media posts fake, question papers safe: NTA DG rejects re-NEET leak claims

Social media posts fake, question papers safe: NTA DG rejects re-NEET leak claims

The NTA, along with multiple government agencies, is working around the clock to counter fraudsters and scammers who are using fake question papers to deceive students and parents. 

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Social media posts fake, question papers safe: NTA DG rejects re-NEET leak claims
Image Credit: IANS

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Social media posts fake, question papers safe: NTA DG rejects re-NEET leak
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