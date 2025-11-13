Society Must Join Fight Against Terrorism, Says J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha After Delhi Blast

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the security forces are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem, but society must also join the fight and fulfill its responsibilities.

“Society must actively counter terrorism because it is a multifaceted challenge. Society plays a crucial role in recognizing and reporting suspicious activities and countering radicalization efforts,” he said.

“I want to appeal to the enlightened citizens that it is the need of the hour to expose those who provide shelter to terrorists or create extremist narratives. You must stand firmly against such elements,” the Lieutenant Governor added.

He emphasized that terrorism poses a fundamental threat to peace and progress, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured its impact for more than three decades.

“But now, the youth here are increasingly dreaming of and working toward goals similar to those in the rest of the country. They aspire to a better life and career,” the Lieutenant Governor said. “Security forces are determined to dismantle the terror ecosystem, but society too must join the fight and discharge its duties.”

The Lieutenant Governor warned that if society does not stand strongly against terrorism, it will become an existential threat, destroying peace, stability, and progress.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha’s remarks came three days after a powerful explosion near the Red Fort killed ten people and injured several others. Investigators are now closing in on a terror module believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Police have identified the driver of the Hyundai i20 involved in the incident as Dr. Umar un-Nabi, a Pulwama-based physician suspected of having ties to the ‘white-collar’ terror network that was dismantled in Faridabad just hours before the explosion.