Sofik and Sonali 19 minutes 34 seconds viral clip: How a Pakistan-Bangladesh hacker network is using influencer names to spread malware

As much as it seems like months have passed since the leaked video went viral, the search queries regarding the video still continue to rise to an all-time high on Google.

Claims about death and suicide by Sofik and Sonali

Since the release of the video, several rumours and stories started surfacing on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, alleging that Sonali took her life after the massive defamation she had received from the video.

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However, it has been found out later that there is no evidence to back the claim made by many people, and it should be stopped immediately because it only adds to the emotional turmoil they have already gone through.

'Infamy' – The emergence of cyberbullying and hacking

The viral video not only led to cyberbullying but also saw a massive increase in followers on both influencers' social media accounts. The video became famous instantly and saw many people following them to know what would happen next.

Additionally, the case was even linked with some international hacking operations being run in Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to investigations, many influencers are being used to drive traffic to malicious links.

AI deepfake suspicions and 'season 2' rumours

The authenticity of the 19-minute clip remains unverified. Many digital forensic experts and viewers suspect the video may be a Deepfake created using sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to mimic the likeness of the creators.

Furthermore, rumours regarding a "Season 2" or "Season 3" of the video have been circulating online. Investigations suggest these are likely "clickbait" tactics used by hackers to spread malware, as no such additional footage has been confirmed to exist.

Legal warning: The consequences of sharing obscene content

Authorities have issued a stern warning that searching for, downloading, or circulating such private videos is a serious criminal offense under Indian law.

IT Act, Section 67: Sharing such content can lead to up to 3 years in jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

Section 67A (obscene material): First-time offenders can face 5 years of imprisonment and a Rs 10 lakh fine.

Repeat offenders: Can face up to 7 years of jail time.

IPC sections: Actions can also be prosecuted under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C (Voyeurism).

Current status: Where are Sofik and Sonali now?

While the duo has largely retreated from public appearances to manage the aftermath of the leak, they remain active topics of discussion on social media. Experts advised the public to respect the privacy of individuals and refrain from engaging with unverified links that may compromise personal data.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on information currently circulating on social media and has been compiled for public awareness regarding digital safety. Zee News does not endorse, promote, or provide access to the unverified video mentioned. The authenticity of the clip remains unconfirmed and may be a product of AI-generated deepfake technology.)

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