Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Karnataka's "daughter-in-law," has emerged as a national hero after giving a stirring media speech on 'Operation Sindoor,' receiving widespread admiration and pride from her in-laws' village in Konnur, near Gokak in Belagavi district.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor, Col. Sofiya Qureshi says, "Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed." pic.twitter.com/8nbLHN6a3k May 7, 2025

Married to Konnur-born Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi, Qureshi has won the locals over, and villagers rushed to her in-laws' house to greet them with congratulations. Her father-in-law, Ghouse Saab Babu Saab Bagewadi, radiated joy and said, "I’m overjoyed that both my son and daughter-in-law, both colonels, are serving the nation. Since Sofiya’s TV appearance, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing with well-wishers."

Ghouse described Qureshi's humility, noting that despite her high-ranking position, she blends seamlessly into village life during her annual visits, living as a traditional Muslim woman. "She becomes one of us," he said. "Even with the possibility of war, I’m not worried about their safety—they are serving India."

The pair, married in an arranged union in 2015 in Vadodara, Gujarat, have achieved phenomenal career success. Qureshi, a third-generation Indian Army officer serving in Jammu, and Bagewadi, serving in Jhansi, are planning to go to Konnur together for Bakrid, which has caused villagers to become excited and shower the family with flowers and respect.

Ghouse also addressed Pakistan's attempts to sow religious discord, asserting, "We Indian Muslims face our enemies head-on. For us, there’s only one identity: Hindustani.” He emphasised unity, citing a Lingayat swami’s donation to their Urs festival as a symbol of communal harmony. "There’s no caste or religious difference—we are one," he said.

Social media all over Karnataka has gone into hails for Qureshi, hailing her as a proud daughter-in-law of Karnataka and a symbol of strength and unity.