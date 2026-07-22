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  • /J&K Police head constable Killed, SOG personnel injured in Anantnag terror attack

J&K Police head constable Killed, SOG personnel injured in Anantnag terror attack

The attack is being seen as the first major terror strike in Kashmir since the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 02:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
J&K Police head constable Killed, SOG personnel injured in Anantnag terror attack
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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