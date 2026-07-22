/J&K Police head constable Killed, SOG personnel injured in Anantnag terror attack

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed and a Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was injured after terrorists opened fire on a police party in Anantnag district on Wednesday afternoon. The attack took place in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag town. Security forces quickly sealed the area and started a search operation to find the attackers.
According to initial reports, terrorists opened fire on security personnel around 12:30 PM in the Kotwal Gali area of Lal Chowk in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The police team was deployed on duty when the attack took place. Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the IR 3rd Battalion suffered critical injuries in the firing.
Ashiq Hussain, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was on patrol duty in Anantnag town when suspected terrorists attacked him. According to sources cited by IANS, the attackers were riding a motorcycle and opened fire while moving, specifically targeting the policeman during his patrol.
Hussain suffered critical injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. One SOG personnel also sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
After the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a large search operation to track down the terrorists involved.
Additional security personnel were deployed in and around the area as the operation continued.
The attack comes at a time when security has been increased across the region, including for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
However, the Anantnag attack is not the first militant-related incident reported in the Valley this year. Several anti-terror operations and encounters have already taken place in 2026, including recent incidents in areas such as Shopian.
In July, security forces killed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Zakir Ahmad Ganie during a five-day anti-terror operation in the Meemandar orchard area of Shopian district. The operation was carried out jointly by the Army's Victor Force, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The incident is being described as the first major terror attack in Kashmir since the deadly Pahalgam attack in 2025, which caused heavy casualties among tourists and residents.
Officials have not yet confirmed which group carried out the attack. Investigations are underway and security agencies are examining all possible leads.
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