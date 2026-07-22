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  • /SOG officer killed in Anantnag Terror attack; massive search operation underway

SOG officer killed in Anantnag Terror attack; massive search operation underway

The incident occurred around 12:30 PM, when terrorists targeted Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was deployed on security duty for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
SOG officer killed in Anantnag Terror attack; massive search operation underway

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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