/SOG officer killed in Anantnag Terror attack; massive search operation underway

A police officer who was critically injured in a terrorist attack on Wednesday near the Clock Tower in the Lal Chowk area on the Anantnag-Kokernag road in South Kashmir succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the IRP's 3rd Battalion, a resident of Budgam.
The incident occurred around 12:30 PM, when terrorists targeted Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was deployed on security duty for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, at Lal Chowk in Anantnag town.
An eyewitness said, "He had been deployed at that spot for the past two years; ever since the Yatra began, Ashiq and his team were frequently seen there from morning till night. Today, as he suddenly stepped out of the lane, shots were fired at him, and he collapsed right there. Panic gripped the entire area, and we all fled."
Officials said the police personnel were moving from a narrow lane onto the main road when terrorists opened fire on them while they were on duty, leaving Ashiq Hussain critically injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to locate the assailants. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, and BSF launched a joint operation to apprehend the terrorists, while additional forces were deployed in the area.
According to an official, the attackers did not appear to be acting alone and seemingly had support, which enabled them to flee the scene.
A viral post on social media by a lesser-known terrorist outfit calling itself the United Liberation Council (ULC) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police believe the outfit is The Resistance Front (TRF) operating under a new alias, stating that the group frequently changes names while its parent organization remains Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The police have launched an investigation into the attack and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators.
In a major crackdown following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained over 1,000 Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) across Kashmir for questioning.
A senior official said that immediately after the attack, security forces, in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched large-scale raids across the Valley.
"Over 1,000 OGWs have been detained during these raids, and search operations have been intensified in several areas, including Anantnag district," the official said.
Security forces have also launched an extensive joint operation spanning the Anantnag-Qazigund highway. Search operations are being conducted across multiple locations, extending from the Nashri-Banihal (Navyug) Tunnel, the gateway to Kashmir, through Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama, up to Central Kashmir.
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) V.K. Birdi personally visited the scene of the attack and assessed the security situation on the ground.
Following the incident, security arrangements across the region have been further tightened amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the "cowardly" attack and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.
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