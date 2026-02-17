Solar Eclipse 2026: What is the ‘Ring of Fire’ phenomenon and why Google has not enabled it in India?

As the annular solar eclipse of February 17, 2026, takes place today, many people in India are wondering why they cannot see this much-talked-about celestial event. Adding to the excitement, Google has launched a special interactive animation on its search page to mark the annual ‘Ring of Fire’ event, allowing users around the world to experience it virtually.

However, despite the global attention, the eclipse will not be visible from India. Here’s a simple explanation:-

What is ‘Ring of Fire’?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Ring of Fire eclipse is another name for an annular solar eclipse. This happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun but does not completely cover the Sun.

Because the Moon is slightly farther from Earth at that time, it appears smaller and leaves a bright outer ring of sunlight visible. This glowing ring around the Moon is what people call the “Ring of Fire.”

Why isn’t the Eclipse visible from India?

Many people believe that a solar eclipse can be seen everywhere, but that is not true. Whether an eclipse is visible from a certain country depends entirely on the positions of the Earth, Moon, and Sun in space.

According to NASA, solar eclipses are only visible in specific areas. Even when the Sun and Moon align perfectly, the Moon’s shadow covers only a small portion of the Earth.

For the February 17, 2026 eclipse:

The Moon’s shadow will mainly fall over Antarctica and nearby southern ocean regions.

India lies far north of this shadow path.

Therefore, India will be completely outside the visibility zone.

This has nothing to do with weather, pollution, or regional conditions. It is purely due to space alignment and orbital angles.

Follow Live Updates

What Determines Whether an Eclipse Is Visible?

During a solar eclipse, the Moon creates two types of shadows:

Umbra – The darkest part of the shadow where the Sun is fully blocked.

Penumbra – The lighter shadow where the Sun is only partially blocked.

Only the areas that fall within these shadow regions can see the eclipse. If a country is not within these shadow zones, it will not see the eclipse at all.

Where will the first Solar Eclipse of 2026 be visible?

According to official eclipse maps by NASA, the central path of the annular eclipse will pass over Antarctica and surrounding southern oceans.

Only regions within this narrow path will witness the full Ring of Fire effect.

Some parts of the Southern Hemisphere may see a partial eclipse.

Large regions of the world, including India, will not see any part of the eclipse.

Why India Will Not See Any Part of the Eclipse

Based on global visibility charts:

India is far outside the Moon’s shadow path.

At the time of the eclipse, the Sun may be below the horizon in India or positioned in such a way that the Moon’s shadow does not reach the region.

This means:

No annular eclipse

No partial eclipse

No visible eclipse of any kind in India

This outcome is simply due to the Earth’s shape and the direction of the Moon’s shadow.

Role of Earth’s Curvature and Rotation

The Earth is round, not flat. During a solar eclipse, the Moon’s shadow falls only on a specific portion of the Earth’s surface.

To see the eclipse, a location must:

Be on the daytime side of the Earth

Fall within the Moon’s shadow path

Because the Earth rotates, not all places face the Sun at the same time. If a region is turned away from the Sun during the eclipse, it cannot witness the event.

This Has Nothing to Do With Beliefs or Predictions

Both NASA and the European Space Agency explain that solar eclipses are predictable astronomical events. They happen because of gravity and the movement of celestial bodies.

Visibility depends only on:

Geometry

Orbital alignment

Timing

There is no scientific connection between eclipse visibility and regional effects or outcomes. If a country is not in the Moon’s shadow, it simply cannot see the eclipse.

The Ring of Fire solar eclipse on February 17, 2026, is a fascinating astronomical event. While it will capture global attention and even be celebrated digitally through Google’s animation, India will not be able to witness it directly.

This is purely due to the alignment of the Earth, Moon, and Sun not weather, pollution, or any regional factor. For those in India, the best way to experience this rare phenomenon is through live streams and online coverage from regions where the eclipse is visible.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)