Solar Eclipse On August 2: Will You See It In India Or Miss Out On This Once-In-A-Century Spectacle?

On August 2, 2027, a truly extraordinary celestial event will unfold, a total solar eclipse that will darken skies across parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Known as the “Great North African Eclipse,” this eclipse isn’t just rare, it’s set to last nearly six full minutes, making it one of the longest total solar eclipses visible from land until 2114.

For those lucky enough to be directly under the path of totality, it will be a surreal experience, a complete blackout in the middle of the day, when birds stop chirping, the temperature drops, and the glowing corona of the Sun emerges like a shimmering halo in the sky.

But what about India? Will we witness this cosmic drama?

What Exactly Is a Total Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, perfectly aligning in such a way that it completely blocks the Sun’s disk from view. As the Moon’s shadow sweeps across Earth, it creates a temporary twilight during the day.

For a few magical minutes, the world is transformed, day turns into night, the Sun disappears, and only its blazing corona remains visible. It’s a humbling, almost spiritual experience that has fascinated civilizations for centuries.

Why Is This Eclipse Being Called “Great”?

The August 2, 2027, solar eclipse is earning the title “Great” for a few compelling reasons:

1. Duration: Lasting up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds, this is among the longest eclipses of the 21st century.

2. Visibility: The path of totality covers several historically and culturally rich regions, allowing millions of people to witness it.

3. Cosmic Conditions: The Moon will be at perigee (closest to Earth), and Earth will be at aphelion (farthest from the Sun). This perfect combination makes the Moon appear larger and the Sun smaller, maximizing the eclipse’s duration.

Path of Totality: Which Cities Will Witness Total Darkness?

The eclipse will start in the Atlantic Ocean and move eastward, crossing:

1. Southern Spain and Gibraltar

2. North African countries: Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt

3. Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Yemen

4. Horn of Africa: Parts of Somalia

Among these, Luxor in Egypt is expected to experience the longest total eclipse duration, more than 6 minutes of complete midday darkness.

Notable Cities in the Path of Totality:

► Marrakech, Morocco

► Algiers, Algeria

► Tunis, Tunisia

► Tripoli, Libya

► Luxor, Egypt

► Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Will the Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India?

India will not witness the total eclipse, as it lies outside the path of totality. However, the country won’t miss out completely.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across many Indian cities, where the Moon will cover a portion of the Sun’s surface.

Indian Cities Where the Partial Eclipse Will Be Visible:

1. Delhi

2. Mumbai

3. Kolkata

4. Chennai

5. Bengaluru

6. Hyderabad

According to reports, the partial phase will begin around 4:30 PM IST and continue until sunset, depending on local conditions.

Tip: Always use proper eclipse glasses or indirect viewing methods to safely observe a solar eclipse.

How to Safely Watch the Eclipse?

Whether you're in India or elsewhere, observing a solar eclipse requires precautions. Looking at the Sun directly, even during a partial eclipse, can cause permanent eye damage.

Safe Viewing Options:

1. Eclipse glasses with ISO 12312-2 certification

2. Pinhole projector (DIY-friendly and fun)

3. Welders glass #14 or higher

4. Telescope with solar filter

5. Live streaming from observatories or NASA

Should You Travel to Watch It?

If you're a skywatcher, photographer, or eclipse enthusiast, August 2, 2027, might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness one of the longest eclipses in modern history. With some advance planning, visiting cities like Luxor or Marrakech could reward you with front-row seats to a spectacle nature rarely offers.

For others in India, watch the partial eclipse safely or tune in online to experience the awe virtually, but don’t miss this grand celestial ballet!

FAQs

1. Will the August 2, 2027 solar eclipse be visible in India?

Yes, a partial eclipse will be visible across most Indian cities.

2. What time will the eclipse start in India?

It will begin around 4:30 PM IST and continue until sunset.

3. Which countries will witness totality?

Countries like Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others in North Africa and the Middle East.

4. Why is this eclipse called the 'Great North African Eclipse'?

Because totality will be best viewed from North African nations, with Luxor experiencing the longest darkness.

5. How long will the total eclipse last?

Nearly six minutes, making it one of the longest in recent history.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)