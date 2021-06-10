Solar Eclipse to occur today, here's when and where the ‘ring of fire’ will be visible

New Delhi: The first Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of the year will occur today (June 10). As per National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), people across the northern hemisphere will be able to witness the annular Solar Eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the planet, thus fully or partially blocking the Sun's light. The part which will be visible forms a ring around the edges and this creates the 'ring of fire'.

The solar eclipse will be visible in a few regions, while it will be partial in others, as per NASA. It will be visible from parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. A full solar eclipse will be visible for those who are based in Canada, northern Ontario and on the north side of Lake Superior.

While eastern United States and Alaska, large parts of North America, Europe, Asia, northern Africa and parts of the Caribbean will witness only a partial eclipse.

In India, the solar eclipse will be visible only to people in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Timings:

The astronomical event will start at 01:42 PM (IST) and will be visible until 06:41 PM (IST), as per Timeanddate.com. The duration of the annular ‘ring of fire’ will be around 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

Where to watch:

NASA will live stream the eclipse on nasa. gov/live.

