Soldier dies during Search and Cordon operation in J&K's Ganderbal, Army pays tribute

Ganderbal: An Indian Army soldier died during a Search and Cordon Operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday night.

Soldier Defadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Ganderbal district and died.

the incident took place in Wusan area of the central Kashmir district.

The rescue was launched immediately but he could not be saved.

The Army has expressed condolences on his death.

''General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Dafedar Aslam Khan and offer deepest condolences to the family,'' the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army said.

General Bipin Rawat #COAS and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Dafedar Aslam Khan and offer deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/KAhZiz3D8J — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 7, 2019

Live TV

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps headquarters on Saturday to pay tribute to the soldier.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon and others paid homage to the soldier in a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh cantonment.