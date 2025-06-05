'Some 500 people...': Eyewitnesses Recount Bengaluru Stampede Horror With Several Killed

A celebratory event for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium turned into a scene of chaos and tragedy in which 11 people were killed, an eyewitness described the incident took place at a moment when people gathered to cheer their team, RCB, who won the IPL trophy after an 18-year wait.

Hussain, an MBA student who was at Gate Number 20, recounted the harrowing experience to The Indian Express. He said, “At around 3.35 pm, the crowd waiting outside Gate Number 20 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium for over an hour was very restless," adding, "When the gate was opened slightly to check the online tickets for the RCB celebration, the crowd pushed through. There were only three policemen and a few stadium security guards.”

"Once the gate fell open, everybody outside tried to get inside and caused a stampede. All those who suffered injuries or died had entered the stadium when they were trampled after falling," Hussain said, the Indian Express reported.

He added, "This person’s leg got stuck in a police barricade, and he fell, and some 500 people trampled over him. With police support, we had to fight with the crowd for two hours to get his body out of the stadium. It took another hour to take him to the hospital.”

Another Eyewiness Describes

Another eyewitness also told a similar story to the Indian Express and said, “There were three people who were moved from Gate 14 in police jeeps who died. The roads were completely jammed with people, and ambulances could not reach the gates.”

Siddaramaiah Govt Reaction

The state government will call a high-level meeting to probe the stampede and identify lapses in crowd control and emergency measures. Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah announced the compensation of Rs 10 to the family of the deceased.