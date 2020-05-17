Some migrant workers behaving like thieves, robbers, says Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh

In a shocking statement, Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh on Saturday (May 16) said that migrant workers across the country are moving towards their home despite repeated requests by the government to not to do so and some of them are behaving like thieves and dacoits.

Singh added that the government is sensitive towards the problems faced by the migrant workers due to the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India.

According to minister, he has set up stalls at several places in Uttar Pradesh and giving food and other necessary items to migrant workers so that they stay at one place but some are listening to their requests while some are moving on foot through agricultural field like thieves and dacoits.

The minister made the controversial statement hours aftre 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said. "The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 36 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with another truck,’’ they said.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.