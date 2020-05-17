हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Some migrant workers behaving like thieves, robbers, says Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh

In a shocking statement, Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh on Saturday (May 16) said that migrant workers across the country are moving towards their home despite repeated requests by the government to not to do so and some of them are behaving like thieves and dacoits.

Some migrant workers behaving like thieves, robbers, says Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh
Play

In a shocking statement, Uttar Pradesh minister Uday Bhan Singh on Saturday (May 16) said that migrant workers across the country are moving towards their home despite repeated requests by the government to not to do so and some of them are behaving like thieves and dacoits.

Singh added that the government is sensitive towards the problems faced by the migrant workers due to the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India.

According to minister, he has set up stalls at several places in Uttar Pradesh and giving food and other necessary items to migrant workers so that they stay at one place but some are listening to their requests while some are moving on foot through agricultural field like thieves and dacoits.

The minister made the controversial statement hours aftre 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said. "The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 36 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with another truck,’’ they said.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus Indiamigrants UP ministermigrants thieves UP ministrer
Next
Story

India records highest spike in COVID-19 cases as tally cross 90,000 mark
  • 90,927Confirmed
  • 2,872Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,719,057Confirmed
  • 313,180Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Disputed statement of minister of Uttar Pradesh government came on workers' exodus