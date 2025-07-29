'Some Were Swimming When Indian Missiles Hit…,': PM Modi Mocks Shehbaz Sharif In Lok Sabha

During his address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while highlighting Pakistan’s confusion during India’s military strike under Operation Sindoor. PM Modi’s remark that “some of their leaders were swimming” drew loud laughter and applause from the House.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in response to a deadly terrorist attack in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to the Indian government and the military officials, Operation Sindoor marked a significant shift in India’s counter-terror strategy.

“Operation Sindoor has shown the world that India now responds on its own time, with its method, and does not wait for anyone’s approval,” he said during his speech.

He further underlined Pakistan’s confusion during India’s military action and said, “They didn’t know what was happening. Missiles were landing, and some of their leaders were swimming, unaware of the storm India had launched. ”

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor

The Prime Minister listed three clear takeaways from the mission:

1. India will decide how and when to respond to terror.

2. Nuclear threats or blackmail no longer scare India.

3. Countries that support terrorists will be treated no differently than the terrorists themselves.

PM Modi also praised the unity shown by the Opposition, that all INDIA bloc parties stood firmly with the Armed Forces during the operation. “In this battle against terror, we stood united as Indians first,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister in his speech also highlighted how the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy worked together to send a strong message that India will not tolerate terrorism and will hit back hard.

(with ANI inputs)