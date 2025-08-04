Something Big On August 5? Here’s Why India Is Buzzing With Speculation | DNA Decodes

A wave of speculation has swept across the country: is something big about to happen in India on August 5, 2025 (Tuesday)? This is not just a question from a few corners; it's trending across the nation, with the past 24 hours witnessing intense chatter over whether the date will bring a major announcement or political move.

Hashtags are reportedly related to August 5 have been trending, fueling the idea that something major may unfold. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the speculation around August 5:

Watch Full DNA Episode Here:

The conversation gained traction after Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, hinted on social media that there has been talk for a week that the government might take a significant decision on August 5. On platforms like X (formerly Twitter), users have called the date “historic,” with some speculating about the possible introduction of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or even the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

What has further intensified the speculation are the back-to-back meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, followed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah also meeting the President on the same day. Such meetings, especially during a Parliament session and within hours of each other, are being seen as more than just routine courtesy calls.

The political corridors and social media are abuzz with the belief that the government might be gearing up for a historic political decision. So, why this speculation now? And what could be in store?

Speculations Around August 5

The possibilities fall into two main areas:

- Introduction of a Major Bill or Ordinance: The back-to-back meetings with the President suggest the government may need presidential approval or prior consultation for a significant legislative move.

- Big Political or Constitutional Decision: The speculation includes potential key appointments or structural political changes, all of which would also require the President’s nod.

Why August 5 Matters?

This date already holds historical significance under the Modi government. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and splitting the state into two Union Territories.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019.

Because of these two landmark decisions, August 5 is viewed as a politically charged date, making any action on this day feel symbolically powerful.

What’s Being Speculated?

Currently, the top two items on the BJP’s long-standing agenda are:

a) The Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

b) One Nation, One Election

The buzz is stronger around UCC, especially as:

- It has already been implemented in Uttarakhand

- BJP governments in Assam and Gujarat have announced plans to introduce it

- Both PM Modi and Amit Shah have publicly supported it

Hence, UCC is dominating the current wave of August 5 speculation on social media.

In parallel, the One Nation, One Election debate is alive as well. A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report to the President earlier this year. A related joint parliamentary committee also held its sixth meeting recently, which included presentations by senior economists.

Any Official Word?

Despite the buzz, the official Lok Sabha agenda for August 5 remains routine:

- Scheduled Tribe Reservation Bill for Goa

- Merchant Shipping Bill

These are the only items listed so far.

It’s worth noting that PM Modi traditionally meets the President after returning from foreign visits to formally brief her—a standard protocol. Additionally, it is being speculated that Amit Shah’s meeting was regarding extending President’s Rule in Manipur, a proposal already passed in the Lok Sabha.

Other Parallel Discussions

Amid the speculation, Omar Abdullah, former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, posted on X, “I’ve heard every possible permutation & combination about what to expect in J&K tomorrow, so let me stick my neck out and say nothing will happen tomorrow - fortunately nothing bad will happen, but unfortunately nothing positive will happen either. I’m still optimistic about something positive for J&K in this monsoon session of Parliament, but not tomorrow. And no, I haven’t had any meetings or conversations with people in Delhi. This is just a gut feeling. Let’s see this time tomorrow."

Another thread on social media suggests that Rahul Gandhi might make a big revelation against the Election Commission. He had hinted at exposing alleged voter fraud. However, his plans for August 5 have changed.