Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu that claimed 39 lives, calling it a grim reminder of the serious flaws in India’s crowd management system. He said it was “heartbreaking” that such tragedies continue to occur repeatedly, despite earlier incidents.

Tharoor urged both the central and state governments to frame and enforce strict rules as well as safety protocols for large gatherings, stressing that effective crowd control measures are essential to prevent the recurrence of such devastating incidents.

“For me, the argument is about what we can do as a systematic policy nationally to protect ordinary people. People go in a spirit to listen to a politician who happens to be a movie star, or to see cricketers, who are also stars for us, the basic thing should be that there should be certain rules, standards, and protocols in place,” he added, ANI reported.

