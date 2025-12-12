'Something Wrong': SC On Madras HC's Handling Of Karur Stampede Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharpened its criticism of the Madras High Court’s handling of proceedings linked to the Karur stampede, noting that “something is wrong” with the manner in which the case was addressed by its Chennai Bench.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 03:32 PM IST | Source: Bureau