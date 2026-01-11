'Somnath Still Stands Tall’, PM Modi Recalls Temple’s 1,000-Year Journey

Somnath: Speaking on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the history of the Somnath Temple, stressing that its story goes beyond repeated attacks and destruction. He said the temple also stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and determination, as it was rebuilt every time it was damaged.

He said the Somnath Temple’s journey reflects 1,000 years of resilience and self-respect, while also marking 75 years since its modern reconstruction in 1951.

According to reports of IANS, Addressing a large public gathering at Sadbhavna Maidan after offering prayers at the revered shrine, Prime Minister Modi delivered an emotional speech, saying, "This festival is not meant only to remember the destruction that took place a thousand years ago. It is a celebration of a 1,000-year journey. It is also a festival of India's existence and pride."

Drawing a comparison between the country’s past and the temple’s history, he said that India and Somnath have both faced similar challenges over time.

Foreign Invaders Failed to Break Somnath or India’s Faith, Says PM

"The way many efforts were made to destroy Somnath, similarly, foreign invaders made continuous efforts to destroy our country. But neither Somnath nor India was destroyed. This is because India and the core of India's faith are deeply intertwined," he added.

"A thousand years ago, in 1026, Mahmud of Ghazni first attacked the Somnath Temple, thinking he had destroyed it. But within a few years, it was rebuilt. In the 12th century, King Kumarapala made the temple grand. In the 13th century, Alauddin Khilji attacked again, but Rana Kumbha of Jalore resisted fiercely. Later, in the early 14th century, the kings of Junagadh restored Somnath”, said PM Modi recalling the historical events.

"In the late 15th century, Sultan Ahmed Shah attempted to desecrate the temple, followed by his grandson Sultan Mahmud Begda, who tried to convert it into a mosque. However, due to the efforts of Lord Mahadev's devotees, the temple was rebuilt. In the 17th and 18th centuries, Aurangzeb also tried to harm the temple and again attempted to make Somnath a mosque, but Ahilyabai Holkar reconstructed the temple once more," he further added.

The Prime Minister said that the story of Somnath should not be linked to loss or destruction, but to the strength, courage and determination of those who rebuilt the temple time and again.

"This shows that the history of Somnath is not of destruction and defeat, but of victory and reconstruction, of the valour, sacrifice and selflessness of our ancestors," he said.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv About Carrying Heritage Into the Future: PM Modi

"Religious and other attacks came again and again, but in every era, Somnath was rebuilt. Centuries of struggle, long resistance, and immense patience and creativity kept it alive. Such strength, faith and resilience in our culture are rare examples in world history," he added.

Explaining the deeper meaning of the name Somnath, PM Modi said, "From Mahmud of Ghazni to later invaders, all who attacked Somnath believed their swords could defeat the Sanatani Somnath. Their intention was rooted in religious fanaticism, but they did not realise that Somnath itself means 'Som' -- immortality."

"Within it resides the eternal power of Lord Shiva, a force of creation and protection, the very source of divine energy," he said, adding that another name of Lord Mahadev is 'Mrityunjaya', meaning one who has conquered death.

He said Lord Shiva is present everywhere, and that is why "we see Shankar in every single particle".

"How much can anyone destroy it? We are people who see Shiva in every living being. Then how could anyone have shaken our devotion?" PM Modi asked.

He said time has proved that those who attacked Somnath with the intention of destruction have faded into history.

"Religious fanatics who came to destroy Somnath are now confined to the pages of history, while the Somnath Temple still stands tall on the shores of the vast ocean, touching the skies and upholding the banner of dharma," he added.

Referring to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Prime Minister said it is not just about remembering the past, but about carrying forward a timeless journey into the future. He said India should use this occasion to further strengthen its identity and presence, much like other countries that proudly present their centuries-old heritage to the world.

(From the Inputs of IANS)