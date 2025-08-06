Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942006https://zeenews.india.com/india/son-killed-in-scuffle-with-father-over-property-in-madhya-pradeshs-indore-2942006.html
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Son Killed In Scuffle With Father Over Property In Madhya Pradesh's Indore

A man was killed in a scuffle with his father over property in Indore’s Ambikapuri Colony. He allegedly attacked his father with a knife before dying during the confrontation.

|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 09:45 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Son Killed In Scuffle With Father Over Property In Madhya Pradesh's IndoreMadhya Pradesh Police (Representative Image: ANI)

A son was killed in a scuffle with his father over his share in the property in Ambikapur Colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Crime Rajesh Dandotiya said.

According to the police official, the murder occurred between 3:30 and 4:00 PM on Tuesday, when the son, Goldy alias Ravi, chased his father with a knife following an argument over the property, but was killed amidst the scuffle.

ADCP Crime Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "A murder case came to light between 3:30 and 4:00 PM. A boy named Goldy, alias Ravi, from Ambikapuri Colony, started demanding his share in the property from his father. An argument ensued. Then the father said that he (deceased Ravi) took out a knife and chased him...in the scuffle, Ravi died."

A team of police officers rushed to the spot, and an investigation is underway.

"The family informed the police station. The team is at the spot, and an investigation is underway," the police officer said.

Further details in the case are awaited. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK