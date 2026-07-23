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Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and orders her to surrender within three weeks. Read the latest updates on the case.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case
Image Credit: IANS. Visual of Supreme Court of India and Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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