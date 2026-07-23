/Supreme Court cancels Sonam Raghuvanshi bail in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case. The court directed her to surrender before the Shillong trial court within three weeks. The bench said a clerical mistake in the arrest documents was not enough to make the arrest invalid. The trial in the case is already underway.
A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale set aside the Meghalaya High Court order that had granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi. The court directed her to surrender before the trial court within 21 days. It also said that she can apply for fresh bail if the trial is not completed within six months.
The Meghalaya High Court had granted bail after finding that arrest documents mentioned Section 403(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita instead of Section 103(1), which deals with punishment for murder.
The Supreme Court said there is a difference between not providing grounds of arrest and providing grounds with an error.
The bench observed, "On facts, we find that the respondent (Sonam) is not entitled to bail. It is not as if the respondent was not served with the grounds of arrest. There is a difference between non-service and giving adequate reasons thereunder. While the first category might vitiate the arrest, in the second one has to see the prejudice."
The court noted that Sonam had received the arrest documents and had acknowledged them before the magistrate.
The defence argued that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. However, the Supreme Court said the facts of this case were different because earlier bail applications had already been rejected on merit.
The bench said, "We are conscious of the fact that bail is the rule and jail is the exception. However, we are dealing with a case where the earlier bail orders rejecting enlargement on merit have attained finality. The trial has already begun. We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial."
Representing the Meghalaya government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Sonam had voluntarily surrendered before the police. He argued that the wrong section number in the documents was only a clerical mistake.
The state also said Sonam had raised the issue of the arrest documents only in her fourth bail application after three earlier pleas had been rejected.
Sonam's lawyers argued that she was arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and did not voluntarily surrender. They also said the incorrect section number failed to properly communicate the grounds of arrest.
The defence further pointed out that only four of the 94 prosecution witnesses have been examined so far and that Sonam had followed all bail conditions.
Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, married Sonam Raghuvanshi in May 2025. Soon after their wedding, the couple travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The couple went missing in the Sohra area on May 23, 2025. Raja's body was found in a deep gorge on June 2.
According to the police chargesheet, Sonam allegedly planned the murder with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three other accused. Police claim the group hired men to kill Raja and dispose of his body.
Sonam Raghuvanshi must surrender before the Shillong trial court within three weeks. The Supreme Court has allowed her to seek fresh bail if the trial is not completed within six months. The murder trial will continue in Meghalaya.
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