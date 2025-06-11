Sonam Raghuvanshi, the key accused in her husband's murder, Raja Raghuvanshi, had supposedly informed her mother of her affair with suspected lover Raj Kushwah prior to her wedding, warning she would not be held accountable for the outcomes, a relative claimed. The new development, as reported by India Today, is an addendum to the sensational Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

Vipin's Allegations

Vipin Raghuvanshi asserted that Sonam's family member told him that Sonam had told her to her mother that she loved Kushwah and wanted to wed him. "Sonam's family forced her to marry within the community," Vipin informed India Today, citing the acquaintance. He claimed Sonam said, "Fine, I will not be held accountable for anything that happens after my marriage to Raja." Kushwah, 20, is another prime suspect in Raja's murder, with police claiming Sonam, 25, masterminded the killing with him during the honeymoon trip of the couple in Meghalaya.

Raja's mother had earlier informed journalists that Raja had felt Sonam's lack of interest in the early stages of their marriage but later seemed "very happy" following talks with Sonam, never knowing about her supposed affair.

Sonam's Mother Denies Knowing

Sonam's mother denied the allegations, saying Sonam never shared any love interest prior to her marriage. She informed India Today that Sonam used to work in her father's firm, where Kushwah was also an employee, and their relationship was professional. "Employees, including Raj, would call me for work," she claimed, denying knowledge about any romantic relationship.

The Murder Case

Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old Indore-based transport businessman, was discovered dead on June 2, 2025, inside a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya with two head injuries, as revealed by the post-mortem report. The couple, who had got married on May 11, had disappeared on May 23 after they checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village on their honeymoon. Sonam reappeared in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9, after surrendering to the police, though Vipin claims it was a facade.

Meghalaya Police say Sonam employed three hired guns—Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—along with Kushwah's assistance to kill Raja. The accused were taken to Shillong on Tuesday, June 10, after transit custody was allowed in Indore, where a trending video showed a passenger slapping one of them at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

Ongoing Investigation

The Meghalaya Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating Sonam's intentions and conspiracy, with forensic tests on apparel recovered from Chauhan's Indore house being conducted. X posts convey popular astonishment, with people such as @CrimeWatchIndia emphasising Vipin's allegations. The one suspect is still elusive, and Sonam's supposed threat to her mother has increased scrutiny of her family's involvement, as the country waits for the next development.