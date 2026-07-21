/Sonam Wangchuk can be shifted to Medanta Hospital: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court while hearing a plea filed by Dr Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who challenged a Single Judge bench order that had refused to shift Wangchuk from the Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of his choice.
The high court bench has proposed transferring Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital along with all his medical records from Safdarjung Hospital. The court has indicated that it will pass appropriate orders after the lunch recess. The development comes amid growing concerns over Wangchuk’s health.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a Single Judge's refusal to allow his transfer to a private hospital of his choice.
After examining medical records and interacting with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Wangchuk’s treating team, the Delhi High Court observed that there was a consensus among medical experts that the climate activist should remain under constant medical supervision.
“We propose that he be shifted to Medanta, the hospital of his choice,” the Bench observed, noting that concerns expressed by Wangchuk in his letter also deserved consideration.
Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, representing Dr Gitanjali Angmo, informed the court that Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable. He is currently taking oral rehydration while continuing his hunger strike.
Sibal also referred to a letter written by Wangchuk alleging that he was under police surveillance inside the hospital and not being allowed to use his mobile phone.
The Bench inquired whether shifting him to Medanta would address these concerns, to which Sibal replied in the affirmative.
During the hearing, the Chief Justice referred to medical reports showing elevated urea and uric acid levels and asked if they indicated any organ dysfunction. The treating doctor explained that prolonged fasting causes the body to use fat as its primary energy source, leading to ketones in the urine and expected biochemical changes after several days without food.
Sibal further submitted that two doctors had been continuously monitoring and treating Wangchuk throughout his hunger strike.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, reiterated that the government had no objection to shifting Wangchuk to Medanta, describing it as a reputed hospital. However, he strongly emphasised that Wangchuk must continue under medical supervision and should not be discharged except on the advice of Medanta’s doctors.
“His shifting should be on the basis of medical advice of Medanta doctors, not his,” Mehta submitted, adding that any deterioration in Wangchuk’s health could have wider implications, making continuous monitoring essential.
The Bench accepted the proposal and indicated that Wangchuk would be shifted to Medanta Hospital along with all his treatment records, investigation reports, and medical documents from Safdarjung Hospital to ensure seamless continuity of care. The Solicitor General agreed to the arrangement.
The court thanked the doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Wangchuk’s medical team for their assistance and said it would pass formal directions on the transfer after the lunch recess.
Further updates are awaited.
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