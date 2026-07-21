Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Sonam Wangchuk can be shifted to Medanta Hospital: Delhi High Court

Sonam Wangchuk can be shifted to Medanta Hospital: Delhi High Court

The decision comes after a plea was filed by Dr Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging a single Judge bench order. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk can be shifted to Medanta Hospital: Delhi High Court
Image Credit: Activist Sonam Wangchuk along with his wife Gitanjali Angmo during his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
DDA revises flat renovation rules: What alterations will require permission and what can be done without approval? Explained
Delhi Development Authority27 min ago
2
Raghav Juyal42 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202656 min ago
4
Harmanpreet Singh1 hr ago
5
Seema Sajdeh1 hr ago