'Sonam Wangchuk can't be released on medical grounds': Union government tells SC

The Union government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk can not be released from detention on medical grounds.

Appearing before a bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice P B Varale, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre gave due consideration to the Court’s earlier suggestion to review Wangchuk’s detention on health grounds. However, he said the request could not be processed.

Mehta told the Court that Wangchuk has been medically examined 28 times in accordance with the Jail Manual and is “fit, hale and hearty.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mehta acknowledged that Wangchuk had developed some digestive issues but assured the bench that he is receiving appropriate treatment.

“He is fit, hale and hearty. He had some digestive issue and he is being treated for that. There is nothing to worry. Nothing alarming,” Mehta submitted.

The Solicitor General further argued that exceptions cannot be made in matters involving preventive detention and that granting such relief would not be desirable.

The issue of Wangchuk’s health had been raised during a previous hearing, when Justice Varale orally observed that Wangchuk did not appear to be in good condition and suggested that his detention be reconsidered. Justice Kumar had concurred with the observation. However, when the matter was subsequently taken up, senior advocate Nataraj sought an adjournment and informed the Court that there had been no progress on the issue.

The top court was hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by Wangchuk's wife and social entrepreneur, Dr Gitanjali Angmo seeking a declaration that detention of her husband under the National Security Act, 1980, as "illegal."

Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025 and has been imprisoned in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, since then in connection with his alleged involvement in the deadly pro-statehood protests in Ladakh. He was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), which allows for preventive detention without formal charges or trial for a period of up to 12 months.