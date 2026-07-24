/Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike; CJP vows to continue NEET paper leak protests

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday after talks with Union ministers and protest representatives. He said the decision followed long negotiations and concern over possible violence. His fast was linked to protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands for action, exam reforms and accountability from the government by students.
Wangchuk broke his fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh were also present.
He was seen drinking from a cup after ending the fast. He will remain under medical care while recovering from the 26-day hunger strike.
Wangchuk later posted a message on X and asked people to prevent violence during the protests.
"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier, 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. Meanwhile, I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said.
Wangchuk did not give full details of the conditions agreed during the talks. He said he would explain them in a separate video.
Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party said its campaign would continue until its main demands were addressed.
The youth-led movement is demanding action over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. It is also seeking changes in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement began as an online campaign before growing into a wider protest. Large demonstrations have been held in New Delhi and protests have also been reported in other cities.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his support. He said the movement would continue its demand for the education minister's resignation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said fast-track courts would be set up for paper leak cases. These courts are expected to speed up trials against people accused of leaking examination papers.
The Prime Minister also said the government would announce tougher steps after a Union Cabinet meeting.
The government is considering a draft Bill with stricter punishment for people and organised groups involved in examination fraud. The proposed measures are expected to include faster trials and stronger action against those who help leak papers.
The final provisions will become clear after the Cabinet decision and the Bill is presented before Parliament.
The CJP called for nationwide demonstrations on Friday, July 24. The group asked supporters to hold peaceful protests in districts across the country. The organisers have urged participants to remain peaceful. Wangchuk also asked supporters to stay alert and stop any form of violence. Protesters are expected to continue pressing the government for accountability and long-term changes to protect competitive examinations from paper leaks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.