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  • /Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike; CJP vows to continue NEET paper leak protests

Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike; CJP vows to continue NEET paper leak protests

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after talks with Union ministers as CJP protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 07:17 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike; CJP vows to continue NEET paper leak protests
Image Credit: X/@Wangchuk66, IANS. Visual of Sonam Wangchuk and a child holding placard during a protest against NEET UG paper leaks at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai.

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