Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken to hospital from hunger strike: Can police legally do that? What law says

Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken to hospital from hunger strike: Can police legally do that? What law says

Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, has appealed that no medicine or fluids should be administered orally or intravenously without the consent of Wangchuk, his family and the doctors monitoring his health. 

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken to hospital from hunger strike: Can police legally do that? What law says
Image Credit: Police take environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 18. (Photo: ANI video grab)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken to hospital from hunger strike: Can police legally do that? What law says
Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike5 min ago
2
Bhagwant Mann19 min ago
3
Rohit Sharma19 min ago
4
The India Story34 min ago
5
Weekly Tarot Reading1 hr ago