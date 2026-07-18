/Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken to hospital from hunger strike: Can police legally do that? What law says

New Delhi: Social activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly taken from Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday (July 18). He spent nearly 20 days on a hunger strike against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The Delhi Police said the action was taken in line with directions issued by the Delhi High Court after doctors found signs of dehydration and physical weakness during a medical examination.
Can the government or the police forcibly remove someone on a hunger strike?
Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali J Angmo, confirmed that he had been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. She appealed that no medicine or fluids should be administered orally or intravenously without the consent of Wangchuk, his family and the doctors monitoring his health. She also said that, at present, he was only being monitored and examined at the hospital.
The Delhi Police said that Wangchuk was rushed to the hospital after the Delhi High Court's directions. According to the court's order, if his health deteriorated, he could be taken to hospital for treatment. The court had also observed that "every citizen's life is precious", making it clear that protecting life is a responsibility of the State even during a protest.
The police said doctors who visited Wangchuk during their routine examination found him weak after prolonged fasting and noticed signs of dehydration. In a statement posted on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said some protesters created obstacles when doctors reached the site, following which Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on medical advice. The police added that specialist doctors were continuing to monitor his condition.
Several court rulings over the years have clarified the legal position. One of the most recent came in 2024 during the hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at the Punjab-Haryana border.
The 70 years old had been on an indefinite fast in support of farmers' demands. His protest crossed 20 days before the Punjab Police forcibly taken him to a private hospital in Ludhiana on November 26, 2024. He was later discharged following protests by farmers.
While hearing the matter, the Supreme Court directed both the Centre and the Punjab government to ensure that Dallewal received proper medical care. At the same time, the court said his decision to continue his protest also deserved respect. The judges said that the authorities must keep in mind his age, health condition and public standing while dealing with the situation.
The top court has also dealt with similar questions in the case relating to Ramdev's proposed fast against corruption in 2011.
According to the judgment, the yoga guru had written to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on May 4, 2011, informing him of his plan to begin a hunger strike over the issue of black money. The prime minister replied on May 19, assuring him that the government was committed to tackling corruption and requested him to drop the plan for an indefinite fast.
The judgment also records that when Ramdev arrived in Delhi on June 1, 2011, four senior Union ministers met him at the airport and later held another meeting at the Hotel Claridges in an effort to persuade him not to go ahead with the protest.
The apex court later observed that governments should avoid adopting a confrontational approach towards people who choose hunger strikes as a form of protest. It said interference with the right to free speech is justified only where there are real and reasonable grounds relating to public order, communal harmony or social disorder.
The court also stated that a hunger strike is neither unconstitutional nor prohibited by law. According to the judgment, an indefinite fast against a government decision does not become a threat to public order. Calling it a recognised form of democratic protest, the court said the method draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's ‘satyagraha’ while reminding governments that protecting the protester's life is equally part of their constitutional responsibility.
Another ruling came from the Madras High Court in February 2021 while deciding whether a prolonged hunger strike could amount to attempted suicide under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The case involved P. Chandrakumar, who was living in a special refugee camp near Chennai in 2013. He went on a hunger strike for nearly 10 days after objecting to restrictions on movement in the camp. Authorities later accused him of refusing medical treatment despite his deteriorating condition.
Justice N. Anand Venkatesh dismissed the case, holding that a hunger strike does not amount to an offence under Section 309 IPC. The judge observed that even if all allegations were accepted as true, no offence of attempted suicide was made out.
The action against Wangchuk has also drawn political reactions. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) accused the Delhi Police of misreading the High Court's order. Party spokesperson Saurav Das said, "The Delhi High Court's order said Sonam Wangchuk's health should be monitored. If his condition became very serious and his life was in danger, then further steps could be taken on the advice of doctors."
"The Delhi Police is misleading people. They are claiming the court's order authorised them to remove Sonam Wangchuk. That is false and amounts to contempt of court," he added.
Reality of Delhi HC Order Explained by Saurav Das— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 18, 2026
Delhi Police has committed contempt of court by kidnapping Sonam Sir. pic.twitter.com/2T9Zca5tcD
Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticised the action, saying, "Our Constitution gives every citizen the right to dissent. But it appears that the Home Ministry is determined to suppress that right."
He questioned whether the removal of Wangchuk, coming a day after the appointment of Delhi's new police commissioner, sent "a deeply worrying message".
हमारा संविधान हर नागरिक को अपनी आवाज़ उठाने और शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से विरोध करने का बुनियादी अधिकार देता है। लेकिन आज गृह मंत्रालय का रवैया देखकर लगता है कि उसने इसी संवैधानिक अधिकार को अपना निशाना बना लिया है।— Pawan Khera ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) July 18, 2026
दिल्ली पुलिस सीधे गृह मंत्रालय के अधीन काम करती है — और कल ही इसी…
Senior advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that the government acted after support for Wangchuk's protest began increasing.
The govt which thought that the CJP protests & Wangchuk’s fast would fizzle out & blow over; & that therefore they could ignore it; finally panicked as they saw the avalanche of support from all quarters & the burgeoning crowds at Jantar Mantar.— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 18, 2026
The 20th March to Parliament will… https://t.co/jHr51RSjoA
Advocate Ashish Goyal argued that a government facing a hunger strike should not decide on its own "when, how and where" the protester should be hospitalised, warning that such powers could be open to misuse.
When a person sits on hunger strike seeking accountability from ruling govt, then you don't give the ruling govt the power to *decide* - *when*, *how* & *where* the person needs hospitalization. That's shockingly low threshold for fascist govt to intervene and end fast at whim— Ashish Goel (@ashish_nujs) July 18, 2026
The legal position emerging from past court rulings is broadly consistent. Courts have repeatedly held that governments have a duty to protect the life of a person on hunger strike. They have also said that peaceful fasting is a recognised form of democratic protest. The balance, according to the judiciary, lies in protecting both the protester's life under Article 21 and the right to peaceful dissent guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.
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