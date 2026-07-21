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  • /Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Safdarjung Hospital, shifted to Medanta gurugram following Delhi High Court order

Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Safdarjung Hospital, shifted to Medanta gurugram following Delhi High Court order

Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and shifted to Medanta Gurugram following High Court order. Get the latest update on his health.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 07:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Safdarjung Hospital, shifted to Medanta gurugram following Delhi High Court order
Image Credit: Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Safdarjung Hospital. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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