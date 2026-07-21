/Sonam Wangchuk discharged from Safdarjung Hospital, shifted to Medanta gurugram following Delhi High Court order

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was discharged from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and handed over to a specialized medical team from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for further treatment following directions from the Delhi High Court.
Hospital sources confirmed that Wangchuk’s health condition was stable at the time of discharge.
However, medical professionals emphasized the necessity of continuous monitoring due to underlying blood-related complications and low potassium levels.
More details are awaited...
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