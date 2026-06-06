CJP protest: Inside Sonam Wangchuk's plan of flowers, water bottles, and a 42-day fast for Delhi's NEET stir | VIDEO

CJP protest: Sonam Wangchuk has warned that he will commence a hunger strike for 42 days if CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke or any other member of this movement is detained prior to the upcoming protest rally at Delhi's famous Jantar Mantar.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, climate activist Wangchuk has confirmed his arrival from Ladakh at the national capital for the protest. "Tomorrow, June 6, I will be arriving in Delhi from Ladakh to meet all of you, and I will be joining you at Jantar Mantar. However, if somehow they are arrested tomorrow, then in that case I will be compelled to undertake the step that I really don't want to. I will start my indefinite hunger strike tomorrow itself which will continue for 42 days," Wangchuk added.

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These remarks came after Dipke's imminent return to India amid preparations for a protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over structural problems in national competitive exams like NEET-UG, CUET, CBSE, and SSC GD.

HOPE FOR THE BEST, PREPARE FOR THE WORST.

Let’s make this the most peaceful movement in India's history.

Please be vigilant that no miscreants play mischief.

See you all in Delhi tomorrow...#CockroachJantaParty #CJP #SonamWangchuk pic.twitter.com/qJAwal2wIy — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) June 5, 2026

Warning of agitators, activist asks protesters to remain peaceful and vigilant

Dipke said that once he lands in Delhi, he would head straight to Parliament Street Police Station to seek official permission to hold a peaceful rally at Jantar Mantar.

In response to the swift emergence of the movement, Wangchuk reflected on his surprising support for the youth group after his initial characterization of the Cockroach Janta Party as an innovative representation of India's youth population. "I was actually very surprised at how closely related I became with the Cockroach Janta Party in a matter of days. They seem like simple, genuine, and patriotic youngsters," said Wangchuk.

Calling for absolute discipline amid the dangerous mobilization, the activist urged the participants to remain committed to complete non-violence and warned them about any external attempts to disrupt their efforts.

"My humble request is that you keep this movement completely peaceful. Come and join the movement, but bring only a water bottle, your mobile phone, some flowers," he instructed. "Do not bring sticks, stones, or anything else. If anyone does bring such objects, remain vigilant. If you see someone carrying weapons or objects that could provoke violence, immediately take photographs or record live videos and inform the nearest police personnel."

A satire movement to a fierce movement by the young

Wangchuk stressed that any disturbance or violence might have irreversible consequences for a historic movement led by India’s youth.

The credibility of the activists’ claims is further strengthened considering the activist's track record as a leader who had used hunger strikes as a means of civic dialogue before. Earlier last year, Wangchuk observed a long hunger strike demanding strong constitutional protections for Ladakh, centered around the issue of statehood and incorporation into the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution.

The Cockroach Janta Party was initially a satirical campaign but soon morphed into an organized movement by the youth that brought out several public issues including cheating in examination papers, unemployment, and political accountability.

The political conflict was escalated this week by the CJP which made it known that Wangchuk would participate in the June 6 agitation if the Union Education Minister did not resign. Regarding the matter, Wangchuk commented that any “self-respecting minister” should resign if his failures threatened the futures of millions of students across the country.

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