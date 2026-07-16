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'Breaking fast signals no need for accountability': Sonam Wangchuk enters day 19 of indefinite hunger strike over NEET issue

Sonam Wangchuk enters day 19 of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar over NEET-UG irregularities. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
'Breaking fast signals no need for accountability': Sonam Wangchuk enters day 19 of indefinite hunger strike over NEET issue
Image Credit: IANS. Sonam Wangchuk.

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