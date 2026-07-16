/'Breaking fast signals no need for accountability': Sonam Wangchuk enters day 19 of indefinite hunger strike over NEET issue

“Hello friends. With great difficulty, I am able to connect with you again today on this 18th day, as thousands of your messages have arrived urging me to break my fast and eat something. There are two points to consider. First, even if I do eat, what will change and what message will it send? It will only signal to the government that there is no need for accountability, that people sit on hunger strikes and then simply pack up and leave. Second, my condition is not so critical that I will pass away in a matter of days. Many medical tests are being conducted continuously, and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. Today an ECG was also done, and it isn't bad. Therefore, I can still go on for several more days. Yes, there is weakness, and my muscles are wasting away, but my heart and core are still functioning fine,” he said.