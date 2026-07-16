/'Breaking fast signals no need for accountability': Sonam Wangchuk enters day 19 of indefinite hunger strike over NEET issue

Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 19 days, has asked supporters and well-wishers to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) “Chalo Sansad” march to Parliament on July 20 instead of asking him to end the fast. He added that breaking his fast now would weaken the pressure on authorities to take responsibility for the NEET controversy.
In a video posted on X, Wangchuk assured his supporters that his condition is not so critical that he will pass away in a matter of days. He added that many medical tests are being conducted continuously, and the results are normal. Though weak and with his muscles wasting away, he can still go on for several more days.
“Hello friends. With great difficulty, I am able to connect with you again today on this 18th day, as thousands of your messages have arrived urging me to break my fast and eat something. There are two points to consider. First, even if I do eat, what will change and what message will it send? It will only signal to the government that there is no need for accountability, that people sit on hunger strikes and then simply pack up and leave. Second, my condition is not so critical that I will pass away in a matter of days. Many medical tests are being conducted continuously, and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. Today an ECG was also done, and it isn't bad. Therefore, I can still go on for several more days. Yes, there is weakness, and my muscles are wasting away, but my heart and core are still functioning fine,” he said.
I’m Not in good shape but not so bad either... Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament.#cockroachjanataparty #jantarmantar #cjpprotest #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/QZ6VyxVMAR — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 15, 2026
“So, instead of just asking me to break my fast, I request all of you to take a small step forward. Come in huge numbers on July 20th so that a clear message reaches the government. In fact, I urge all schools, colleges, and universities to observe that day as an experiential education day under the NEP (New Education Policy). On that day, students will be able to gain practical experience. It will be a unique lesson in Political Science that will become a part of history, one in which they can participate firsthand and learn how democracy functions from the public's perspective,” he said.
Seeing the deteriorating health of Wangchuk, leaders of different parties, including several from the opposition, have urged him to end his indefinite hunger strike. Additionally, a PIL has been submitted in the Delhi High Court seeking to force-feed him.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation. The PIL seeks urgent medical intervention and life-saving treatment for Wangchuk. He has been on a fast since June 28. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday.
Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned Indian engineer, education reformer, innovator, and climate activist from Ladakh, is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over alleged question paper leaks and mismanagement in competitive exams like NEET-UG. Wangchuk is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Doctors are keeping a close watch on his failing health metrics while the legal fight continues. Meanwhile, efforts are on by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to gather people for the July 20 march. Supporters are currently registering on the website and making missed calls to show solidarity. The response from the government to the High Court will decide the next step for his medical care.
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