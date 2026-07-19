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  • /Sonam Wangchuk terms hospital stay 'illegal detention'; wife says she has lost faith

Sonam Wangchuk terms hospital stay 'illegal detention'; wife says she has lost faith

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital. She also raised concerns over his medical care and hospital stay.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk terms hospital stay 'illegal detention'; wife says she has lost faith
Image Credit: ANI, X/@Wangchuk66. Supporters of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) stage a peaceful candle march in support of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, in Nagpur on Saturday.

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