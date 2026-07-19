/Sonam Wangchuk terms hospital stay 'illegal detention'; wife says she has lost faith

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that he is under "illegal detention" at Safdarjung Hospital and has called on supporters to make the July 20 march to Parliament a success. Describing it as "India's Second Freedom Movement," Wangchuk said the campaign seeks a fear-free and injustice-free India, citing issues such as paper leaks and what he termed his illegal detention.
Message from Sonam : 20th JULY Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks) Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention) India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT March to the Parliament
Please make it a big success Sent through… pic.twitter.com/XYeUXgUxJH — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 19, 2026
Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, said she had lost faith in Safdarjung Hospital. She alleged discrepancies in the hospital's assessment of her husband's potassium levels and claimed that authorities had refused repeated requests to discharge him or allow his transfer to a private hospital of the family's choice.
Angmo said she had moved the Delhi High Court seeking urgent permission to shift Wangchuk to another hospital. She also stated that if anything happened to him, the hospital authorities and the government should be held responsible.
I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026
The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to "decreasing…
Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk's vital parameters are stable, but he continues to require medical supervision because of the effects of prolonged fasting.
According to a health bulletin issued by the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital, "Shri Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts."
Medical authorities said sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring remain necessary to quickly identify and manage any complications that may develop despite his currently stable condition.
"The treating teams of doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition," the hospital statement read.
The hospital statement added, "Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical status, including his blood parameters, is being continuously monitored."
Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health update as on 8.30 AM | Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the… pic.twitter.com/cgXzoToPbJ— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026
In a statement on Wangchuk's health, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said his family had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention despite repeated counselling by the treating team and an independent AIIMS expert.
The ministry said Wangchuk continued to remain under close medical observation while efforts were being made to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.
Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.
He was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being brought from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police following orders of the Delhi High Court. Officials said the move was carried out to ensure he received essential medical care. He was admitted at around 7.30 am. However, Wangchuk has refused to end his hunger strike and continues his indefinite fast while remaining under observation at the hospital.
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