7 Hours Of Freedom? Leh Relaxes Curfew As Activist Sonam Wangchuck Faces NSA Charges In Rajasthan Jail

Leh authorities eased the ongoing curfew for seven hours on Tuesday morning as the valley gradually normalized after last week's violent protests. The easing comes a day after the Home Ministry (MHA) extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Ladakh until October 3.

Timeline of Protest and Security Clampdown

The curfew was first imposed in Leh city on September 24 evening following violent clashes that broke out during a shutdown called by students. The protestors were demanding Ladakh Statehood and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to be extended.

The violent clashes between protestors and security forces had severe repercussions:

Casualties: Four individuals lost their lives, and a number of others were injured in the clashes.

Detentions: More than 50 people were taken into custody on charges of participating in the riots.

High-Profile Arrest: Well-known activist Wangchuk was arrested under the strict National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to a jail in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Steps Towards Normalcy

Top police officials asserted that overall conditions in Leh and in the neighboring areas are now normal, with no untoward incidents being reported after the first violence on September 24.

Curfew Relaxation: The curfew was first relaxed between 10 am and 2 pm on Tuesday and then further till 5 pm.

Essential Services: Leh's Additional District Magistrate, Ghulam Mohammad, directed the opening of all vegetable, hardware, essential services, and grocery shops during the relaxation time.

Ongoing Restrictions: Prohibitory orders continue in other larger areas of the Union Territory, including Kargil.

BJP Demands Peace and Justice

The BJP's Ladakh unit issued a statement for a proper investigation into the incident so that justice and accountability could be guaranteed.

The party condoled the families of the victims and demanded the "immediate release of all innocent people" charged with petty offenses.

The BJP asked the citizens to exercise peace and harmony and forbade taking the law in their hands or being misled by rumors.

The declaration ended by calling for collaboration in the pursuit of peace, healing, and reconciliation.

