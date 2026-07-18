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Sonam Wangchuk, on hunger strike taken to hospital by Delhi Police; CJP alleges assault

The police also removing remaining protesters from Jantar Mantar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 08:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk, on hunger strike taken to hospital by Delhi Police; CJP alleges assault
Image Credit: activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike on Day 20 at Jantar Mantar (Image: IANS)

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