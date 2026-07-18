/Sonam Wangchuk, on hunger strike taken to hospital by Delhi Police; CJP alleges assault

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, was shifted to a Safdujung hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday following concerns over his deteriorating health conditions, soon after, police began removing protesters from the demonstration site.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said the decision was taken in compliance with the High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice. "As per orders of the High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.
The police also appealed to the remaining protesters to vacate the protest site peacefully at the earliest.
#WATCH | Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on a hunger strike from last 20 days at Jantar Mantar, taken to the hospital by the police.— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/81DTO3cyh4
However, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly taken away by the police early in the morning.
According to Dipke, "At 7 AM, when I stepped out to freshen up, police personnel arrived here. They dragged Sonam Sir away while hurling abuse at him. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days and hadn't eaten anything, was forcibly taken away by the Delhi Police. We had no idea where they had taken him."
Dipke further claimed that he was also assaulted while heading to Jantar Mantar after learning about the incident. He alleged that the police used force against him and accused them of acting like "RSS goons." These allegations have been made by Dipke, and the Delhi Police has not responded to these specific claims.
Furhter in a X post CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that he has been detained and put under house arrest.
"I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," wrote Dipke in an X post.
Meanwhile, doctors monitoring Sonam Wangchuk had on Friday warned that his condition had become critical, raising fears of potential organ failure. Daily medical updates also pointed to a gradual decline in his health, noting that the 59-year-old activist had lost over eight kilograms since beginning his indefinite hunger strike.
Wangchuk began the fast to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The protest at Jantar Mantar was organised by the online satirical group, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is also pushing for broader reforms in India's education system.
In recent days, several Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Pawan Khera, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, visited Wangchuk at the protest site and urged him to call off his fast due to his worsening health.
The protesters have also announced a march to Parliament on July 20, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, and appealed to political parties across the spectrum to participate in the demonstration.
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