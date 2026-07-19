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  • /Sonam Wangchuk refuses fluids at the hospital as hunger strike continues; Wife alleges lack of transparency

Sonam Wangchuk refuses fluids at the hospital as hunger strike continues; Wife alleges lack of transparency

Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, alleged a lack of transparency from the hospital’s end, claiming they were neither allowed to seek a second medical opinion nor given his blood sample for independent testing.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk refuses fluids at the hospital as hunger strike continues; Wife alleges lack of transparency
Image Credit: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, during his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar (Image: IANS)

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