/Sonam Wangchuk refuses fluids at the hospital as hunger strike continues; Wife alleges lack of transparency

In an X post on Saturday, Angmo said, “Safdarjung Hospitals report says @Wangchuk66’s potassium level is 2.9, whereas just yesterday it was 4.3. They are not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab not are they giving me his blood sample in my presence which i can get tested elsewhere. I have been waiting since 3 hours but they haven’t obliged us yet. This lack of transparency is making us suspicious and we have asked to be discharged immediately so that we can go to a hospital that we are comfortable with. We are awaiting their response for the last 2 hours.”