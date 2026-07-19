/Sonam Wangchuk refuses fluids at the hospital as hunger strike continues; Wife alleges lack of transparency

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday while continuing his indefinite hunger strike, remains conscious and clinically stable.
However, doctors say he is showing signs of dehydration and has repeatedly declined both oral and intravenous (IV) fluid therapy despite continuous counselling.
Wangchuk was taken to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning as part of a carefully planned three-layer operation to ensure he received essential medical care, following directions issued by the Delhi High Court. The move came just two days before the proposed march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday, July 20.
Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said Wangchuk was admitted at around 7:30 am and has continued his fast since then. She said his vital signs, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, remain stable, and that he is fully conscious and oriented.
"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration and requires treatment. However, despite repeated counselling, he is refusing all forms of treatment. He has not agreed to take oral rehydration fluids, electrolyte solutions or intravenous therapy," Dr Bamba said.
She added that, in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions, AIIMS Additional Professor of Emergency Medicine Dr Akshay Kumar has joined the treating team. After examining Wangchuk and reviewing his medical history, Dr Kumar's assessment matched that of the Safdarjung Hospital doctors.
"We are monitoring him around the clock and continue to counsel him to accept IV fluids and electrolyte therapy. We are doing everything possible to improve his condition as soon as we can," Dr Bamba said.
Later in the evening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a statement saying that Wangchuk's family had not yet given consent for the recommended medical intervention, despite repeated counselling by both the treating doctors and the independent AIIMS expert.
The ministry said Wangchuk remains under close medical supervision and that efforts are ongoing to persuade him and his family to accept the recommended treatment at the earliest.
Commenting on the health risks associated with prolonged fasting, general physician Dr M. Wali explained that the body naturally produces ketone bodies during fasting. While this is a normal metabolic process, he warned that excessively high ketone levels can become dangerous.
"Ketone bodies develop in the blood after fasting. Many people fast regularly or for religious reasons, and under normal circumstances, these ketones are neutralised once food intake resumes. If ketone levels remain around 0.3 mmol/L, they are generally not harmful, though a person may experience fatigue, weakness and hunger. But if the levels rise significantly, even up to 3 mmol/L, they can severely affect the body's organs," he told ANI.
Dr Wali further explained that although ketones can serve as an alternative source of energy for the brain, excessive levels in the bloodstream can lead to serious complications. He noted that in prolonged hunger strikes, doctors first encourage the individual to resume eating. If they continue to refuse, medical teams may consider forced nutritional support.
"If ketone levels rise beyond safe limits, they become extremely dangerous. In such situations, we advise people on hunger strike to eat. If they refuse, forced nutrition or feeding may have to be considered. Even if oral intake is not possible, glucose can be administered intravenously. Their blood pressure, hydration, pulse, oxygen levels and other vital signs must be continuously monitored, which is why hospital care is essential," Dr Wali said.
Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, alleged a lack of transparency from the hospital’s end, claiming they were neither allowed to seek a second medical opinion nor given his blood sample for independent testing.
In an X post on Saturday, Angmo said, “Safdarjung Hospitals report says @Wangchuk66’s potassium level is 2.9, whereas just yesterday it was 4.3. They are not allowing me to either get a second opinion by taking him to another lab not are they giving me his blood sample in my presence which i can get tested elsewhere. I have been waiting since 3 hours but they haven’t obliged us yet. This lack of transparency is making us suspicious and we have asked to be discharged immediately so that we can go to a hospital that we are comfortable with. We are awaiting their response for the last 2 hours.”
Wangchuk was taken to a hospital early on Saturday after his health worsened following 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, in accordance with directions from the Delhi High Court and on the recommendation of a medical team.
Police personnel arrived at the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital as CJP activists and supporters raised slogans and protested against the move.
The CJP has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk joined the agitation in support of the campaign and formally began his indefinite hunger strike at the protest site on June 28.
(with agencies input)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.