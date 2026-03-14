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NewsIndiaBREAKING | Sonam Wangchuk released? Centre revokes NSA detention after 5 months in Jodhpur jail
SONAM WANGCHUK

BREAKING | Sonam Wangchuk released? Centre revokes NSA detention after 5 months in Jodhpur jail

The Union Govt has revoked the NSA detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk today, March 14. After 5 months in Jodhpur Jail following the Leh protests, Wangchuk’s release aims to foster "mutual trust" in Ladakh.

 

|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Sonam Wangchuk released? Centre revokes NSA detention after 5 months in Jodhpur jailClimate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

In a major de-escalation of tensions in the Ladakh region, the Union Government on Saturday, March 14, 2026, announced the immediate revocation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

 

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