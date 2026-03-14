NewsIndiaBREAKING | Sonam Wangchuk released? Centre revokes NSA detention after 5 months in Jodhpur jail
BREAKING | Sonam Wangchuk released? Centre revokes NSA detention after 5 months in Jodhpur jail
The Union Govt has revoked the NSA detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk today, March 14. After 5 months in Jodhpur Jail following the Leh protests, Wangchuk’s release aims to foster "mutual trust" in Ladakh.
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