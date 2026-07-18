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'Sonam Wangchuk showing signs of dehydration, rising ketones': Safdarjung Hospital

In its bulletin, the hospital said Wangchuk was conscious upon admission and that his pulse, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation were stable. However, medical examinations revealed dehydration, compensated acidosis, low serum potassium, and a blood sugar level of 78 mg/dl. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
'Sonam Wangchuk showing signs of dehydration, rising ketones': Safdarjung Hospital
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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