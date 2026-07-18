/'Sonam Wangchuk showing signs of dehydration, rising ketones': Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is showing signs of dehydration, compensated acidosis and rising urinary ketones while continuing to refuse intravenous fluids, oral rehydration and medication, according to a medical bulletin issued by Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday. The hospital released the update at around 3.30 p.m., hours after Wangchuk was admitted following the deterioration of his health after 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
In its bulletin, the hospital said Wangchuk was conscious upon admission and that his pulse, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation were stable. However, medical examinations revealed dehydration, compensated acidosis, low serum potassium, and a blood sugar level of 78 mg/dl. It also noted that his urinary ketones had increased from 1+ at the time of admission to 3+ by 1 p.m.
"At the time of admission, he was conscious with a stable pulse, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen. Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium and blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat Serum Potassium was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission, which increased to 3+ by 1:00 p.m.," the hospital said.
It further stated, "Although intravenous fluids were advised, the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid, or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in the best interest of his health."
Meanwhile, Nitin Dighe, a member of the medical team that had been monitoring Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, questioned the circumstances surrounding his transfer to Safdarjung Hospital, claiming that the doctors treating him at the protest site were not informed about the reason for the move.
"When we learned that Sonam Wangchuk had been shifted to the hospital, we were not informed of the reason. I have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days, and our medical team has also been examining him. However, none of our doctors have been allowed to meet him because an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs is present there. We were made to wait and were not permitted to meet our patient," Dighe said.
He added, "His wife was allowed to meet him and informed us that his potassium level is low. However, when we conducted tests yesterday around 3 p.m., his potassium level was normal. We have not been provided with the medical report. The hospital doctor has prescribed potassium, and I am taking the medicine there. This medication could have been administered at Jantar Mantar itself, so there was no need to hospitalise him. He is otherwise healthy, and he will walk to Parliament himself the day after tomorrow."
Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, has also sought his discharge from Safdarjung Hospital. In a letter to the hospital, she requested that discharge formalities be completed at the earliest so that he could be shifted to a medical facility chosen by the family, citing a "lack of transparency" in his treatment.
Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after his health reportedly worsened during his hunger strike. The transfer was carried out in compliance with the directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.
Police reached the protest site in the morning and shifted him to the hospital amid sloganeering by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) workers and supporters.
The CJP has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike in support of the protest.
(With IANS inputs)
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