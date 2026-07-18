/'Sonam Wangchuk showing signs of dehydration, rising ketones': Safdarjung Hospital

He added, "His wife was allowed to meet him and informed us that his potassium level is low. However, when we conducted tests yesterday around 3 p.m., his potassium level was normal. We have not been provided with the medical report. The hospital doctor has prescribed potassium, and I am taking the medicine there. This medication could have been administered at Jantar Mantar itself, so there was no need to hospitalise him. He is otherwise healthy, and he will walk to Parliament himself the day after tomorrow."