/Sonam Wangchuk says he will end fast only after govt assures no action against student protesters

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he would end his indefinite hunger strike only if the Centre gives an unequivocal assurance that no student protester would face punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in the movement over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
In a letter addressed to Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him at Medanta Hospital and appealing to him to end his fast. However, he said he could not do so unless the government guaranteed that young protesters would not be targeted.
"Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only 'offence' has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system," Wangchuk wrote.
AN APPEAL TO THE GOVERNMENT— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 22, 2026
regarding breaking my fast… pic.twitter.com/v1fbZiI66b
"If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely," he added.
Wangchuk said that during his discussion with the two Union Ministers, they had assured him that the government would positively consider adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged examination paper leak, as well as a meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Referring to the 'Chalo Sansad' march held on July 20, Wangchuk said the protest had remained peaceful despite what he described as "atrocities and disproportionate use of force" by the police.
"The entire nation and the world witnessed their patience and commitment to democratic protest. I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated," he wrote.
The activist also revealed that around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had written to him after the ministers' visit, while several others had met him or were expected to do so later.
"They have all urged me to end my fast, reminding me that I still have much work to do in the service of our nation. I agree with them. I want to live. I want to return to my students, to education, and to the work that has defined my life. But I cannot do so at the cost of the very young people for whom this movement began," he said.
Wangchuk further expressed hope that there would be no further use of excessive police force against the protesters.
"The future of our democracy depends not on how it treats those who agree with it, but on how it treats its young citizens when they dare to speak with courage, hope and conviction," he wrote.
The letter comes a day after the Delhi High Court allowed Wangchuk to be shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Medanta Hospital has said he is stable, oriented and under the care of a multidisciplinary team in the Intensive Care Unit.
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(With IANS inputs)
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