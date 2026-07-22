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  • /Sonam Wangchuk says he will end fast only after govt assures no action against student protesters

Sonam Wangchuk says he will end fast only after govt assures no action against student protesters

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him at Medanta Hospital and appealed to them to end his fast. However, he said he could not do so unless the government guaranteed that young protesters would not be targeted.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Sonam Wangchuk says he will end fast only after govt assures no action against student protesters
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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