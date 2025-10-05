Sonam Wangchuk Urges Judicial Probe Into Four Protester Deaths In Leh; Vows To Stay In Jail Until Justice Served

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the deaths of four individuals during the protests in Leh, declaring his willingness to remain in jail until this demand is fulfilled. Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), shared on X that he had conveyed Wangchuk’s message through his elder brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, and advocate Mustafa Haji, who visited him at Jodhpur Central Jail on 4 October.

Wangchuk was detained on 26 September, two days after violent protests erupted in Ladakh’s capital, Leh, where demonstrators were demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. He is currently held at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

In a social media post, Kargili wrote: “Sonam Wangchuk's message from Central Jail, Jodhpur. Today on the 4th of October, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley (Sonam Wangchuk's elder brother) and advocate Mustafa Haji met Mr. Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur Central Jail.

“Wangchuk said he is doing well, both physically and mentally, and expressed gratitude for the concern and prayers extended to him. He offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“He reiterated his support for the Apex Body and the KDA in their demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh, emphasising his commitment to the cause. He appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace and unity, continuing their struggle in a peaceful manner inspired by Gandhi’s principles of non-violence.

"Mr. Sonam has conveyed the following message to the people of Ladakh and India. 1. I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. 2. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers with people who are injured and are in the hospital. 3. There should be an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in Jail. 4. I stand firmly with Apex Body and the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and Statehood, and whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them, wholeheartedly. 5. I appeal to people to keep peace and unity and continue with our struggle peacefully- in the true Gandhian way of non-violence," the post read.

The protests on 24 September turned violent after demonstrators set fire to a political party’s office, resulting in police retaliation that led to four deaths. The unrest stemmed from demands for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, escalating into clashes with police officials in Leh.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail for allegedly inciting the violent protests. Alongside the NSA charges, he faces accusations linked to the violence that left four people dead and approximately 80 injured.

