BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J Angmo Moves Supreme Court Over Ladakh Arrest, Detention
Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenges his alleged unlawful detention in the Supreme Court. The petition links the arrest to his protest demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.
