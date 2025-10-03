Advertisement
SONAM WANGCHUK ARREST

BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J Angmo Moves Supreme Court Over Ladakh Arrest, Detention

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenges his alleged unlawful detention in the Supreme Court. The petition links the arrest to his protest demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J Angmo Moves Supreme Court Over Ladakh Arrest, Detentiondakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Gitanjali J Angmo. (PHOTO: Social Media/X)

Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has approached the Supreme Court of India. She has filed a petition challenging the alleged unlawful arrest and detention of her husband.

More details are awaited...

