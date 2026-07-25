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'Cops everywhere': Gitanjali Angmo questions security outside Wangchuk's ICU

Gitanjali Angmo questions police presence outside Sonam Wangchuk's ICU after a court said he was not detained. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
'Cops everywhere': Gitanjali Angmo questions security outside Wangchuk's ICU
Image Credit: X/@GitanjaliAngmo, ANI. Visual of Police personnel outside activist Sonam Wangchuk's room and Gitanjali Angmo.

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