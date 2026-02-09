Advertisement
NewsIndiaSonam Wangchuks health is perfectly good, getting best treatment: Centre tells SC amid climate activists poor health
SONAM WANGCHUCK

'Sonam Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC amid climate activist's poor health

One of the counsels appearing for the Wangchuk said that it is "high time" they should be reconsidering his detention as he continues to remain unwell.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Sonam Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC amid climate activist's poor healthImage Credit: ANI

The Union Government on Monday orally informed the Supreme Court that detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is in a "perfectly good" condition and is getting the best of the treatment in AIIMS Jodhpur while being in custody. 

The top court was hearing a habeas corpus petition, filed by Wangchuk's wife and social entrepreneur, Dr Gitanjali Angmo seeking a declaration that detention of her husband under the National Security Act, 1980, as "illegal."

Bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice PB Varale was hearing the matter. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj has appeared for the Union government. 

Justice Aravind Kumar asked Additional Solicitor General, whether any progress had been made on the bench’s request to review the Wangchuk's detention given his deteriorating health.

"What happened? Any progress? Has it been done?" Justice Kumar asked Nataraj.

ASG Nataraj responded, "I will submit... Nothing has been done as of now. He is getting the best of treatment."

One of the counsels appearing for the Wangchuk said that it is "high time" they should be reconsidering his detention as he continues to remain unwell.

"There are issues, and its not like you are not denying it, and he is also making a complaint of health issues. The doctor says yes, it is there, and now treatment is being provided. Admittedly, the health issue is there, and last day itself we made [the request]," Justice Varale to ASG. 

ASG Nataraj replied, "So far, the health issue is concerned, rather than being in Ladakh, Jaipur is the best place. There is AIIMS in Rajasthan, whereas in Ladakh, there would have been nothing."

The bench scheduled the next hearing on Wednesday, saying, no further adjournment will be granted in the case.

Wangchuk has been imprisoned in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, since September last year in connection with his alleged involvement in the deadly pro-statehood protests in Ladakh. He was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), which allows for preventive detention without formal charges or trial for a period of up to 12 months.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

