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  • /Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters day 20; opposition leaders extend support at Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters day 20; opposition leaders extend support at Jantar Mantar

Sonam Wangchuk: Doctors monitoring him said he has lost more than 9 kg, raising fears of serious health complications if the hunger strike continues.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters day 20; opposition leaders extend support at Jantar Mantar

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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