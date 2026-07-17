Sonam Wangchuk: Activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day on Friday, with opposition leaders, students and civil society groups gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to express solidarity and press for reforms in the examination system.
Wangchuk joined the ongoing protest on June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET, and broader reforms to ensure transparency and accountability in the education system.
As the fast continued, concerns over Wangchuk's health intensified.
Doctors monitoring him said he has lost more than 9 kg, raising fears of serious health complications if the hunger strike continues.
Despite his weakening condition, Wangchuk has maintained that the movement is focused on securing justice for students and restoring faith in the country's examination process.
The Delhi High Court has directed authorities to ensure regular medical monitoring of Wangchuk and provide immediate treatment if his health deteriorates further.
The court observed that preserving life is paramount while respecting an individual's right to protest.
The protest has drawn support from several opposition leaders.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, visited Jantar Mantar and backed the protesters' demand for accountability over repeated paper leak controversies.
They also appealed to young people across the country to participate in the proposed "Chalo Sansad" march scheduled for July 20.
Support has also come from celebrities and public figures.
Actor Atul Kulkarni observed a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Wangchuk, while several artists and activists urged the Centre to initiate dialogue before his health worsens further.
Despite repeated appeals from supporters to end his fast, Wangchuk has remained firm, saying the focus should remain on students' concerns and meaningful education reforms rather than on his personal health.
Protesters have vowed to continue their peaceful agitation until their demands are addressed.
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