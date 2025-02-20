Advertisement
SONIA GANDHI

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital In Delhi: Reports

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 78 in December 2024, was reportedly admitted on Thursday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 11:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital In Delhi: Reports

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as per media reports.

Reports indicate that she is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged by Friday. Gandhi, who turned 78 in December 2024, was reportedly admitted on Thursday morning, though the exact timing remains unclear.

A team of doctors is currently monitoring her health.

