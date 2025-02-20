Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital In Delhi: Reports
Sonia Gandhi, who turned 78 in December 2024, was reportedly admitted on Thursday morning.
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as per media reports.
Reports indicate that she is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged by Friday. Gandhi, who turned 78 in December 2024, was reportedly admitted on Thursday morning, though the exact timing remains unclear.
A team of doctors is currently monitoring her health.
