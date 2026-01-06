Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003823https://zeenews.india.com/india/sonia-gandhi-admitted-to-shri-ganga-ram-hospital-experiences-respiratory-discomfort-3003823.html
NewsIndiaSonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital; Experiences Respiratory Discomfort
GANGA RAM HOSPITAL SONIA GANDHI

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital; Experiences Respiratory Discomfort

Congress Parliamentary Party Committee chairperson Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Shri Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday night afte experiencing Respiratory discomfort, confirms hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital; Experiences Respiratory DiscomfortCongress Leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Shri Ganga Ram Hospital. (Image: ANI)


Congress Parliamentary Party Committee (CPPC) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Shri Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday night after experiencing ‘Respiratory discomfort,’ reported news agency ANI.

Shri Ganga Ram Hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday after speculations arose on the internet about the Congress leader’s health.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at around 10:00 pm yesterday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two,” reported ANI.

After a medical examination, it was revealed that she suffered a mild exacerbation of her bronchial asthma, triggered by cold weather and pollution.
According to hospital authorities, Sonia Gandhi is responding well, and her condition remains stable.



 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women shoulder bags
Timeless & Trendy Women’s Shoulder Bags That Elevate Everyday Style
Donald Trump Venezuela
Trump’s Venezuela Action Raises Fears Of Global Diplomatic Anarchy | DNA
Dal Lake rat infestation
J-K: Rat Infestation Threatens Iconic Dal Lake Bund In Srinagar
Bangladesh violence
Hindu Man Shot Dead In Bangladesh’s Jashore, Fifth Fatal Attack In Three Weeks
Karnataka CM
Karnataka's Longest-Serving CM: Siddaramaiah Set To Equal Devaraja Urs' Record
India Iran
Amid Protests And Trump’s Warning To Iran, India Issues Travel Advisory
Nostradamus predictions
Nostradamus Predictions For 2026 Go Viral: High-Profile Death And Other
henaidah gang rape
Hindu Woman Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree, And Hair Shaved In Bangladesh: Report
andhra pradesh gas leak
Andhra Pradesh: Gas Leak, Fire At ONGC Triggers Panic, Authorities Take Action
us venezuela
Trump Eyes 'Make Venezuela Great Again' Project, But What Is Rodriguez's View