Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Shri Ganga Ram Hospital; Experiences Respiratory Discomfort



Congress Parliamentary Party Committee (CPPC) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Shri Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday night after experiencing ‘Respiratory discomfort,’ reported news agency ANI.

Shri Ganga Ram Hospital authorities confirmed on Tuesday after speculations arose on the internet about the Congress leader’s health.

Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at around 10:00 pm yesterday.

She was experiencing respiratory discomfort, and upon medical examination, it was found that her bronchial asthma had been mildly exacerbated due to the combined effects of cold weather and pollution. As a precautionary measure, she was admitted for further observation and treatment. At present, her condition is absolutely stable. She is responding well to treatment and is being managed with antibiotics and other supportive medications. The decision regarding her discharge will be taken by the treating physicians based on her clinical progress and is likely in a day or two,” reported ANI.

After a medical examination, it was revealed that she suffered a mild exacerbation of her bronchial asthma, triggered by cold weather and pollution.

According to hospital authorities, Sonia Gandhi is responding well, and her condition remains stable.







