Sonia Gandhi health update: Rahul Gandhi cancels Kerala rally amid health concerns

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has called off his scheduled visit to Kerala on Wednesday (March 25) following the hospitalisation of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, late Tuesday (March 24). The senior Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after experiencing health issues, which has raised concern among party leaders and supporters.

According to reports, the 79-year-old is currently undergoing treatment and is in stable condition, with doctors closely monitoring her health.

After her hospitalisation, Rahul Gandhi cancelled his planned visit to Kerala on Wednesday, March 25. He was scheduled to address a public rally as part of the Congress party’s campaign. The rally, set to take place in Kozhikode, was considered an important political event ahead of the state’s upcoming elections on April 9.

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In his absence, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to address the gathering, ensuring that the party’s campaign activities continue as planned.

Health Condition and Medical Update

Sources indicate that Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at around 10:22 PM, after experiencing respiratory issues, possibly linked to weather changes. Doctors have stated that her condition is stable, and she is under observation while further tests are being conducted.

A team of doctors is monitoring her health closely, and there are no immediate reports of any serious complications.

Her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the hospital following her admission. The development has drawn attention across political circles, with party members expressing concern and wishing for her speedy recovery.

The sudden change in Rahul Gandhi’s schedule highlights the impact of Sonia Gandhi's health on ongoing political activities. However, Sonia Gandhi’s condition is reported to be stable, and she remains under medical supervision. Further updates are expected as doctors continue to monitor her health.