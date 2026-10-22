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  • /Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram, shares first glimpse of her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love'

Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram, shares first glimpse of her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love'

She said she was looking forward to sharing it with readers.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram, shares first glimpse of her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love'

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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