/Sonia Gandhi joins Instagram, shares first glimpse of her memoir ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love'

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has joined Instagram, and her first post is a video giving a first look at her forthcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. In the caption, she thanked people for being part of the moment and described the book as a story of love, duty, loss and the search for a place to belong. She said she was looking forward to sharing it with readers.
The memoir follows Gandhi from her childhood in post-war Italy to her life in India, covering the romance that brought her to the country and the personal losses that shaped her life and her bond with it.
Gandhi, 79, is the longest-serving president in the Congress party's history.
In the book, she returns to her early years in Italy, her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi, which began when both were in Cambridge, and the assassinations of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, both former prime ministers.
Publisher Alfred A Knopf announced on August 18 that the book will be out on November 10. Knopf is an imprint of Penguin Random House's Knopf Doubleday group. Gandhi was a 19-year-old student in Cambridge when she met Rajiv Gandhi in 1965, and the two married on February 25, 1968.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had already voiced his excitement about the book. Posting on the 82nd birth anniversary of his father, Rajiv Gandhi, he said he was proud that millions of readers would finally get to read his mother's story.
He added that he knew how hard it was for someone so private to tell it, and that he could imagine his father looking down on her proudly.
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