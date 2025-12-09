Sonia Gandhi was born on a cold winter night on December 9, 1946, in Marostica, Italy, and was given the traditional name Edvige Antonia Albina Maino, after her maternal grandmother. But Stefano Maino, her father, had in mind another, more striking name-this one linked, of all places, with Russia. It is this link that explains how Antonia came to acquire the name Sonia.

A Debt Owed To Russia

The interesting motive for Stefano Maino to name her 'Sonia' has its roots in his experiences during World War II.

War Service: Like most Italians then, Stefano was also a Mussolini supporter and joined the 116th Vicenza military unit to fight on the Italian side during the Second World War. This was an especially brave unit.

Russian Rescue: The Italian unit was no match for the first attack by the Russians and was destroyed. Stefano and a few of his comrades managed to survive due to the help and support of villagers from Russia. The women of Russia, especially, gave aid to the wounded soldiers by dressing their injuries.

Naming Daughter Out Of Gratitude

After the war, those Italians who had survived, thanks to the efforts of the Russian people, determined to show their gratitude in as deep and personal a way as possible.

A pledge: Those who were saved by the Russians chose to name their daughters after Russian names. This commitment explains why Edvige Antonia Albina Maino transformed into Sonia.

Life in Turin In 1956, Sonia's family moved from Marostica to Turin, a city in Northern Italy with extensive industries that drew many in search of employment.

Family Life: As Sonia and her two sisters grew up, her father, Stefano, was a hardworking man of traditional values, faced with the typical circumstances a working-class family often found themselves in. Their resources were modest enough for food, clothes, and a small stone house.

New Home: They settled in Orbassano, a suburb outside Turin. Stefano, generally abstemious but for the occasional visit to Pier Luig's bar to watch Juventus football finals on TV, was a frequent visitor to the same bar where Sonia would go for her favourite ice cream.

