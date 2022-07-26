New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will today (July 26, 2022) appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second round of questioning in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. In a probe that relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper, Gandhi was earlier questioned on July 21.

In view of Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning, top Congress leaders have said that they will stage a peaceful protest in the national capital on Tuesday. However, their demand for permission to stage a 'Satyagrah' at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, has been turned down by the Delhi Police which also imposed prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the area.

Top Congress leaders on Monday met at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and during the meeting of party general secretaries and MPs, it was decided that they would get together at the AICC headquarters and stage peaceful protests.

भाजपाई हुकूमत तानाशाही पर उतारू है और हमारा मार्ग सत्याग्रह है।



कल राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ED के सामने पेश होंगी।



आज उसी सिलसिले में पार्टी मुख्यालय पर महासचिवों, प्रभारियों और सांसदों ने रणनीतिक बैठक की। pic.twitter.com/Q7wWoviLjy July 25, 2022

"We decided to hold a peaceful protest in front of Raj Ghat tomorrow. We had given an application to the Delhi Police for permission but they denied it. It's unfortunate & condemnable. The government is suppressing opposition voice," the news agency PTI quoted Congress MP KC Venugopal as saying.

"Our freedom movement was fought on the principles of non-violence and satyagraha, the teachings of Gandhiji. These ideals transcended boundaries and became the light of hope for many oppressed. The Modi government imposes 144 to suppress our Satyagraha at every spot," he said on Twitter.

"Now they have imposed 144 even around Raj Ghat, the Samadhi of Gandhi ji, to stop peaceful Satyagraha by Congress MPs and CWC members against the misusing of agencies for political vendetta. This is beyond condemnation and they can't silence our voice with brute force," the Congress leader said.

Congress leaders also staged protests on July 21 outside ED offices across the country.

(With agency inputs)